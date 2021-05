HARLINGEN, Texas – According to wine entrepreneur and New York Times bestselling author, Craig Hall, the business climate in Texas is excellent. “I have got to tell you, there is a difference between the business climate in California and the business climate in Texas. It is a pleasure to be a Texan. It is a pleasure to have a business climate like we have in Texas and both from a tax standpoint there is encouragement but also from just a business climate standpoint,” Hall said, pictured above.