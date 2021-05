After a year of waiting due to gathering restrictions imposed by the Commonwealth, Assumption recognized the Class of 2020 during a combined Baccalaureate Mass and Commencement Ceremony on Saturday, May 15, at the DCU Center in downtown Worcester. The Class of 2020, who received their diplomas last year after a virtual Conferral of Degrees ceremony, is the last to graduate under the name Assumption College as the institution transitioned to a University last summer.