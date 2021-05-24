newsbreak-logo
Chuck D Extends Olive Branch to Flavor Flav, Talks Reunion | TMZ

By TMZ
fox7.tv
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChuck D’s extending an olive branch to Flavor Flav, and he seems more than ready to get on stage or in a studio with him for the rebirth of Public Enemy. Don't miss TMZ on KTTW FOX 7, weeknights at 5pm! FULL TV SCHEDULE.

fox7.tv
CelebritiesPosted by
Reality Tea

NeNe Leakes Teams Up With Cynthia Bailey’s Ex Peter Thomas To Promote Her Lounge; NeNe Calls Peter A “Restaurant Lounge Mogul”

Despite arguably being the OG of OGs, NeNe Leakes’ departure from the Real Housewives of Atlanta was very disappointing. She closed her laptop in the middle of a Zoom reunion never to return, after failed contract negotiations, and rumors of a firing, which led her to forgo her peach. And to put the nail in the coffin, she’s called out the network, Andy Cohen particularly, and has been trying to rally fans to boycott Bravo. No matter how much Marlo Hampton hopes, it looks like NeNe’s time as a housewife really is over for good.
Celebritiesfox4news.com

TMZ: Ariana Grande marries Dalton Gomez

One pop star has tied the knot and another is welcoming back a man who nearly died caring for her dogs. TMZ's Harvey Levin joins Good Day live from Los Angeles to talk about the latest celebrity news.
MusicNME

Liam Gallagher responds to Noel’s Oasis reunion price: “I’d do it for free”

Liam Gallagher has said he would reform Oasis for free after brother Noel named his price at £100million to get the band back together this week. “There isn’t £100million in the music business between all of us… if anybody wants to offer me £100million now, I’ll say it now, I’ll do it. I’ll do it for £100million,” Noel told The Jonathan Ross Show.
Musicallkpop.com

BTS talks about tour dates, 'Friends' reunion, "Butter" and their projects with worldwide brands

BTS has released many interviews this week, mostly because of the anticipation of their second all-English song, "Butter," and of course, the cover of Rolling Stone and its seven editions. This tons of content is due to their now released "Butter," which has already broken records on YouTube, surpassing Dynamite by being the first video to reach the milestone of 112 million views in 24 hours, and also, is expected to stay 'til the end on the number 1 of Billboard Hot 100.
Celebrities1063thegroove.com

R&B Snippets: SZA, Akon & More!

SZA CALLS OUT MAGAZING THAT SHE CLAIMS REFUSED TO HIRE A BLACK PHOTOGRAPHER: SZA called out an undisclosed magazine that she claimed refused to hire a black photographer for a photoshoot. She said, “I requested a Black photographer for a cover [and] the mag told me no lol. It’s 2021… and almost Juneteenth. Respectfully I can’t do it 🙄 🤷🏾‍♀️.” When a Twitter user asked her to expose the magazine, she said, “Das not my vibe but there’s TOO many elite Black creatives rn to not allow it.” She later wrote, “S/o @RollingStone @Cosmopolitan and @wonderlandmag btw for all using black photogs in our recent covers 💜 gotta celebrate when it’s RIGHT too!🙏🏾💛.“
Musichiphop-n-more.com

The Posthumous DMX Album ‘EXODUS 1:7’ is Here: Stream

We honestly never thought that we would be writing the word “posthumous” for a DMX album in 2021 but here we are. It has been a tough few weeks for hip hop fans as one of the greatest rappers to ever live passed away last month unexpectedly after a reported overdose which led to multiple organ failure. As we all know by now, X was working hard on his comeback album after re-signing with Def Jam, with the help of Swizz Beatz.
Musicthesource.com

[WATCH] Chuck D Offers To End Beef With Flavor Flav For PE Reunion

Ever since Chuck D announced that Flavor Flav was fired from PE and Flav returned fire with a lawsuit thrown at PE for appearing at a Bernie Sanders rally last year, things just haven’t been the same for the legendary group Public Enemy. During the opening of the Universal Hip Hop Museum in the Bronx last week, frontman Chuck D offered to reunite with Flav and put all the past transgressions behind them.
TV SeriesCharlotteObserver.com

‘Friends: The Reunion’ review: Always stuck in second gear, the reunion is a glorified talk show appearance with some added reminiscing on the old set

When “Friends’' premiered in the fall of 1994, I was in my 20s living in a city with a roommate. We were young and unattached. Just like the characters on the show. Sometimes on Thursdays, my roommate and I would grab drinks after work, but because this was an era before DVRs existed, we always made sure we got home in time to watch new episodes. The opening credits spoke to our lives: “Your job’s a joke, you’re broke, your love life’s DOA.” Yes, we thought, that’s us!