Chuck D Extends Olive Branch to Flavor Flav, Talks Reunion | TMZ

SZA CALLS OUT MAGAZING THAT SHE CLAIMS REFUSED TO HIRE A BLACK PHOTOGRAPHER: SZA called out an undisclosed magazine that she claimed refused to hire a black photographer for a photoshoot. She said, “I requested a Black photographer for a cover [and] the mag told me no lol. It’s 2021… and almost Juneteenth. Respectfully I can’t do it 🙄 🤷🏾♀️.” When a Twitter user asked her to expose the magazine, she said, “Das not my vibe but there’s TOO many elite Black creatives rn to not allow it.” She later wrote, “S/o @RollingStone @Cosmopolitan and @wonderlandmag btw for all using black photogs in our recent covers 💜 gotta celebrate when it’s RIGHT too!🙏🏾💛.“