US PGA Championship: Phil Mickelson owes much to brother Tim after creating major history
When Phil Mickelson fired a sparkling first-round 64 at Quail Hollow earlier this month he told his brother and caddie, Tim, that he was sure he was ready to win again. Those words probably seemed rather hollow during the days that followed. The veteran left-hander stumbled to rounds of 75-76-76 to finish a miserable 69th, a result perfectly in keeping with his seemingly inexorably deteriorating status.www.bbc.com