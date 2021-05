When the 156-player field assembles on Thursday for the 2021 PGA Championship, they will be met by arguably the toughest test in American golf. The Ocean Course at Kiawah Island stretches out to a formidable 7,849 yards from the championship tees, and with the 79.1 course rating and 155 slope, it is the sternest-ranked course in the country according to the USGA. The Ocean Course is also defended by an omnipresent wind off the Atlantic Ocean that buffets the surrounding dunes, giving even sharper teeth to the Pete and Alice Dye-designed track. Who can you trust in the 2021 PGA Championship field when the Round 1 tee times begin on Thursday?