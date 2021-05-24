Dogs can sniff out covid infections in seconds – quicker than taking a test
Super sniffer dogs could help shorten testing lines at airports and mass events by detecting COVID-19 virus smells, scientists have found. In the study, conducted by London School of Hygiene, dogs were trained to identify a distinctive odour produced by people with the virus at ports of entry— a smell which is undetectable to the human nose. Thanks to the impressive smelling ability of dogs, these pups were able to recognise COVID-19 smells in just seconds.www.countryliving.com