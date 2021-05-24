Dogs can sniff out covid infections in seconds – quicker than taking a test

Boris Johnson is to delay announcing how social distancing rules could be eased amid concerns over the impact of new Covid variants. The government is now not expected to give the all clear to the fourth and final step in England’s relaxation of lockdown rules until 14 June – a week ahead of the earliest date for the removal of restrictions on 21 June.There is speculation that the June date could slip, with some health experts urging the government to delay a full unlocking while new variants are assessed.It came as new figures showed more than 60 million first...