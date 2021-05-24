newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pets

Dogs can sniff out covid infections in seconds – quicker than taking a test

By Lisa Walden
countryliving.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSuper sniffer dogs could help shorten testing lines at airports and mass events by detecting COVID-19 virus smells, scientists have found. In the study, conducted by London School of Hygiene, dogs were trained to identify a distinctive odour produced by people with the virus at ports of entry— a smell which is undetectable to the human nose. Thanks to the impressive smelling ability of dogs, these pups were able to recognise COVID-19 smells in just seconds.

www.countryliving.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Your Dog#Infections#Disease Control#Tests And Testing#Water Testing#Hindustan Times#Country Living#Danish#Oxford#Comfortfill#Personalise#Harleyandcho#Super Sniffer Dogs#Quick Covid 19 Tests#Country Dogs#Smell#Covid 19 Virus#Viruses#Regular Colds#Human Disease
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Virus
News Break
Dogs
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Pets
Related
Petsmystar106.com

Dogs are better at detecting Covid than Covid tests

According to a recent French study, dogs are better at detecting Covid than many fast lateral flow tests. Dogs are being trained to detect Covid because now that traveling has started again, they will be used for mass virus screening in places like the airport and concerts. The study showed...
AnimalsKeene Sentinel

Dogs sniffing COVID from sweat fare almost as well as PCR tests

Dogs are able to detect COVID-19 in humans, a new study showed, paving the way for the broader use of sniffing canines in a global effort to contain the pandemic. The dogs’ detection reached 97 percent sensitivity in the French study, meaning that’s how well the canines could identify positive samples. The sniffing was also 91 percent specific, which rates the dogs’ ability to identify negatives. The sensitivity rating beats that of many 15-minute antigen tests, which tend to be better at ruling out infection than at finding it.
AnimalsPosted by
Forbes

Dogs Nearly As Effective As Nasal Swab Tests In Detecting Covid, Study Finds

Sniffer dogs can detect Covid-19 infections in humans almost as effectively as PCR nasal swab tests, a French study found, possibly opening the door for broad usage of trained canines to rapidly detect infections. Key Facts. The dogs’ detection reached 97% sensitivity—meaning they were highly effective in detecting positive cases—and...
Petseastlothiancourier.com

Trained dogs can sniff out coronavirus with up to 94% accuracy – study

Covid-19 infection has a distinct smell that can be detected by specially trained dogs with up to 94% accuracy, UK research suggests. The findings, which have not yet been peer-reviewed, are based on six dogs who tested more than 3,500 odour samples donated by the public and NHS staff. The...
PetsPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Thailand Deploys Dogs to Sniff Out Coronavirus

Thailand is facing a surge in coronavirus cases and is trying out a new way of detecting hot spots: sniffer dogs. Six Labrador retrievers have been trained to recognize a scent that infected people produce in their sweat—with 95 percent accuracy, the Associated Press reports. The canine teams will be deployed in areas where public health officials suspect clusters could be forming, such as slums and big markets. Thailand isn’t the first country to use dogs, but researchers weren’t sure it would work there because of the cuisine’s strong flavors.
Public HealthMiami Herald

Super-sniffer dogs could shorten COVID-19 testing lines at airports

COVID-sniffing dogs could be used to detect the coronavirus at ports of entry, potentially reducing long waits at testing lines and strengthening efforts to contain transmission, according to a U.K. study. Two dogs could accurately scan 300 plane passengers in about half an hour as part of a rapid screening...
AnimalsThe Independent

Dogs sniff out Covid in patients’ sweat samples in Thailand

Researchers in Thailand have found that dogs can effectively sniff out Covid infections in patients’ sweat samples, collected by swiping cotton balls underneath their armpits. The video shows one of six Labradors being trained at a university veterinary faculty to identify the unique smell of infected people’s perspiration. The dog,...
AgricultureFranklin Banner-Tribune

Backyard flocks can cause Salmonella infection

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and public health officials in several states are investigating multistate outbreaks of Salmonella infections linked to contact with backyard poultry. There have been 163 people reported ill from 43 states with 34 people hospitalized. No deaths have been reported. The true number of...
WorldPosted by
The Independent

Coronavirus news: PM delays social distancing announcement as study finds dogs can sniff out Covid

Boris Johnson is to delay announcing how social distancing rules could be eased amid concerns over the impact of new Covid variants. The government is now not expected to give the all clear to the fourth and final step in England’s relaxation of lockdown rules until 14 June – a week ahead of the earliest date for the removal of restrictions on 21 June.There is speculation that the June date could slip, with some health experts urging the government to delay a full unlocking while new variants are assessed.It came as new figures showed more than 60 million first...
AnimalsCulpeper Star Exponent

ASK THE VETS: Don't rely on antibody tests to dictate dog's treatment

MAY is Lyme Disease Awareness Month. This column is the third in a series of four weekly columns discussing Lyme disease in dogs. Last week’s column ended with the difficult question of whether or not to treat asymptomatic Lyme-positive dogs that are not shedding protein in their urine. This remains a debated topic among experts.
PetsThe Independent

Dogs learn to sniff out Covid with 94% accuracy in new study

This Labrador has been specially trained to sniff out Covid-19 with up to 94% accuracy, according to a new UK study. The dog is seen inspecting three identical-looking canisters, before stopping in front of one. It is one of six canine detectives from the charity Medical Detection Dogs that have participated in a trial testing more than 3,500 odour samples.
PetsEntrepreneur

Dogs Pick Up the Scent of Covid-19, Initial Study Finds

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own. Six dogs detected the smell of the coronavirus on clothing and masks in a Phase 1 trial by scientists, CNN reports. The collaborative study between the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine, Durham University and the group Medical Detection Dogs found...
Animalsscitechdaily.com

New Human Coronavirus CCoV-HuPn-2018 Identified – Originated in Dogs

Discovery shows need to monitor animal viruses, researchers say. Researchers have identified and completed the genetic analysis of a newly discovered coronavirus – one that has evolved from a coronavirus that afflicts dogs to infect humans and may contribute to respiratory symptoms. The discovery of the first dog coronavirus found...
Medical & Biotechgeneticliteracyproject.org

Video: Dogs are being trained to sniff out COVID-19 at large public events

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. University of Pennsylvania researchers are training dogs to sniff out coronavirus, a skill that could be useful in controlling spread at large gatherings, such as sporting events and concerts; and other places with lots of people, like schools and airports.
PetsScientist

Dogs: The New COVID-19 Rapid Test

Almost instantaneously, dogs trained to sniff out signs of SARS-CoV-2 infection can indicate positive samples with greater than 90 percent accuracy, according to two preliminary studies published this month. Although such rapid results won’t replace the tried-and-true PCR test to confirm an infection, pups could offer “a suitable method for mass screening,” James Logan, an infectious disease researcher at the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine who coauthored one of the studies, tells the BBC.