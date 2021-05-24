newsbreak-logo
Tampa's iconic hippie hangout Skipper's Smokehouse reopening this summer

By Ben Montgomery
Axios Tampa Bay
 3 days ago
The iconic Tampa landmark Skipper's Smokehouse announced on Facebook that it plans to reopen this summer after "temporarily" closing eight months ago.

What they're saying: "Skipper's Smokehouse is coming back version 2.0," the post reads . "First things first — we are NOT open yet. Please DO NOT come to Skipper's now. We are just as eager as you are to be back but, we have a lot of work underway — you will not be allowed to enter at this time and will be kindly asked to leave."

  • A visit on Sunday (I couldn't help myself) found some workers cleaning up inside and a bevy of yard cats lounging under a pickup truck.

Flashback: If my memory serves, in February 2007, Old Crow Medicine Show played Skipper's.

  • And after the rollicking hootenanny, fiddle-playing frontman Ketch Secor stood near the exit and shook the hand of every man and woman leaving the venue, saying, "Thanks for coming to our show."
