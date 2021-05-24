Tampa's iconic hippie hangout Skipper's Smokehouse reopening this summer

The iconic Tampa landmark Skipper's Smokehouse announced on Facebook that it plans to reopen this summer after "temporarily" closing eight months ago.

What they're saying: "Skipper's Smokehouse is coming back version 2.0," the post reads . "First things first — we are NOT open yet. Please DO NOT come to Skipper's now. We are just as eager as you are to be back but, we have a lot of work underway — you will not be allowed to enter at this time and will be kindly asked to leave."

A visit on Sunday (I couldn't help myself) found some workers cleaning up inside and a bevy of yard cats lounging under a pickup truck.

Flashback: If my memory serves, in February 2007, Old Crow Medicine Show played Skipper's.