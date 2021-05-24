Tampa Dunkin' manager charged with manslaughter in death of customer

Hillsborough State Attorney Andrew Warren's office released a detailed chronological account of a May 4 incident now receiving national attention and scrutiny.

What happened: Corey Pujols was working as manager at the Dunkin' on South 50th Street in Tampa when a regular customer began verbally berating the staff because he was upset about service in the drive-thru line.

Then, per the state attorney's office:

Staff told the 77-year-old customer to leave several times, but the man parked his car and entered the store.

Pujols told a coworker to call police.

The customer approached the counter and continued to argue with Pujols, who remained on the opposite side of the counter, separated by a waist-high swinging door, some six feet from the customer.

The customer called Pujols a racial slur. Pujols slowly walked forward through the swinging door and stood face-to-face with the man, with his hands at his sides, and warned the man not to say that again.

The man repeated the slur, and Pujols punched him in the jaw, which caused the victim to fall and hit his head. Pujols then slowly walked away.

The man died three days later in the hospital.

The state attorney charged Pujols with manslaughter; he was originally arrested on a charge of battery on a person older than 65.

Manslaughter is intentionally committing an act without lawful justification that causes the death of another person, where the death was not intended.

What they're saying: "The victim’s use of racial slurs was highly inflammatory. Inflammatory speech alone, however, does not justify violence," the SAO said in a statement.

"Although the victim’s speech was reprehensible, it was legal. While we find the victim’s words repulsive, public safety requires holding Pujols accountable for his actions."

Editor's note: The photo was removed as our general policy is to not use mugshots.