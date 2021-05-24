newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Arizona State

Sarasota cybersecurity firm Cyber Ninjas faces scrutiny over Arizona 2020 audit

By Ben Montgomery
Posted by 
Axios Tampa Bay
Axios Tampa Bay
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AYdjX_0a92dQnd00

A Sarasota cybersecurity firm is at the center of a controversy surrounding an audit of the 2020 presidential election vote in Maricopa County, Arizona.

What's happening: Instead of selecting tried-and-true vote-counting experts, the Arizona state Senate went with Cyber Ninjas, a firm that didn't formally bid for the contract and had no experience with election audits, the AP reports .

How it happened: Senate President Karen Fann told the AP she can’t recall how she found the firm, but critics point to tweets by Cyber Ninjas’ CFO supporting conspiracy theories that former President Trump won Maricopa County and Arizona.

Why it matters: Critics are concerned Cyber Ninjas is testing conspiracy theories instead of just recounting votes.

  • One of those strategies, the AP reports, is checking for bamboo fibers to test a theory about fake ballots shipped from Asia.
  • "A onetime treasure hunter who claims to have invented a new method to automatically spot ballot fraud says his technology is being used in the review," reporter Nicholas Riccard writes.
  • The Republican-majority Maricopa County Board of Supervisors called the firm "grifters."
"If I give you 20 M&Ms, and you want 30, you can keep counting it, but you did not get 30 M&Ms. This is not an effort to find the truth." Former Department of Justice voting rights attorney and elections expert David Becker to the AP
View All 12 Commentsarrow_down
Axios Tampa Bay

Axios Tampa Bay

Tampa, FL
1K+
Followers
136
Post
194K+
Views
ABOUT

Axios Tampa Bay, anchored by Ben Montgomery and Selene San Felice, is here to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news and developments unfolding in their own backyard.

 https://www.axios.com/local/tampa-bay
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sarasota, FL
State
Arizona State
Sarasota, FL
Government
Local
Arizona Government
Local
Florida Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Becker
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cyber Fraud#Senate President#Cfo#Ap#Republican#M M#Sarasota Cybersecurity#Scrutiny#Election Audits#Ballot Fraud#Review#Strategies#Faces#Fake Ballots#Recall#Firm#Asia
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
Related
Florida StatePosted by
Axios Tampa Bay

Central Florida leaders call for immigration reform

Senators Rick Scott and Marco Rubio are facing pressure from a group of Central Florida leaders to pass bipartisan legislation that would give more security to some of the roughly 490,000 immigrants living in the region.What's happening: Business, political and religious leaders are warning of a post-pandemic worker shortage in industries such as agriculture and hospitality, and they're urging across-the-aisle cooperation. They're specifically calling for Congress to pass pending legislation such as the Durbin-Graham Dream Act of 2021, the Bennett-Crapo Farm Workforce Modernization Act, or the SECURE Act.The backdrop: The call comes as a U.S. District Court judge in Texas weighs whether...
Florida StatePosted by
Axios Tampa Bay

In Florida, high Trump support = low vaccination rates

An analysis of statewide vaccination and polling data by the USA Today Network-Florida shows that GOP affiliation makes it more likely someone has hardened opposition to getting the COVID-19 vaccine.The intrigue: A key predictor of who will shun the shots is whether they reside in Florida counties that strongly supported former President Trump in the 2020 election, the analysis found.The same is true even among seniors, who are at most risk of death and complications from COVID-19, the network reports.By the numbers: In the 55 counties Trump won last November, the overall vaccination rate was 41.7%, the analysis shows. By comparison,...
Florida StatePosted by
Axios

Florida and Seminole Tribe ink deal to expand gambling

The Florida Legislature authorized mobile sports betting and ratified the broadest expansion of gambling in a decade at the close of a special session Wednesday. Why it matters: If the feds approve, the deal would expand the Seminole Tribe's gambling footprint, bringing Vegas-style gaming with roulette and craps to its Hard Rock casinos east of Tampa and in South Florida.
Arizona StatePosted by
The Hill

Arizona's GOP state treasurer launches bid for governor

Arizona State Treasurer Kimberly Yee (R) on Monday launched her campaign for governor. Yee, the first Asian American woman elected to the Arizona legislature, held up her own family's story of finding success in America in a campaign video. "My family came here and opened a grocery store in the...
Arizona StateWashington Post

Arizona is now ground zero in Republicans’ war on voting

UNDETERRED BY the backlash to Georgia’s new anti-voting law, Arizona Republicans have made their state ground zero in the party’s spurious efforts to question the 2020 election results and restrict voting. First, they insisted on running a chaotic “audit” of the 2020 vote in Maricopa County, the state’s most populous, without the expertise or the safeguards to do so credibly; that nightmare continues, and the results could seriously harm faith in U.S. elections. Then, Arizona Republicans imposed what they call “fixes” to state election law, including a new voting restriction that is pointless — if your goal is to make elections simple and fair.
Arizona Statechamberbusinessnews.com

Help wanted in Arizona: Job growth to exceed half million by 2029

As Arizona recovers from the pandemic, thousands of employers are ramping up hiring across the state and job growth is projected to remain steady for years to come. A new report projects more than a half million new jobs by 2029. Some sectors, however, are finding it challenging to fill...
Arizona StateMiddletown Press

Arizona Republicans fight back against election fraud claims

PHOENIX (AP) — Republicans in Arizona’s largest county are escalating their defense of their 2020 vote count, putting them increasingly at odds with former President Donald Trump and a sizeable chunk of their party that believes without evidence that something was amiss. Maricopa County’s top officials, almost all of them...
Arizona Stateknau.org

Kimberley Yee Announces GOP Bid For Arizona Governor

Yee announced her plans Monday with a video posted to social media. She introduces herself as the descendent of immigrants who opened a grocery store in the 1930s and praises former President Donald Trump’s border and economic policies. As treasurer, Yee oversees more than $20 billion in state investments. She was previously a legislator representing parts of the West Valley and an adviser to former Treasurer Dean Martin. Republican Gov. Doug Ducey is barred by term limits from seeking a third term.
Florida StateNew York Post

Michigan gov used unauthorized company for Florida charter flight

The private company whose plane ferried Michigan Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to Florida — in defiance of her own travel warnings — was not authorized to carry out charter flights, it was revealed Monday. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) spokesman Elizabeth Isham Cory told the Detroit Free Press that neither Air...
Florida StateMetroTimes

Controversy surrounds Whitmer's secret Florida flight

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is once again under fire for a Florida trip she took months ago. The trip was partially paid for by a 501(c)4 group, which critics say presents legal questions. Whitmer used funds from an inauguration-related nonprofit to pay for a $27,521 trip to Florida to visit her...
Arizona StateDerrick

Arizona mom denies killing 2 children with meat cleaver

PHOENIX (AP) — An Arizona woman accused in the grisly slayings of her two children with a meat cleaver made her first court appearance Monday, where she denied harming them. “I did not kill anybody,” Yui Inoue, 40, said through a Japanese interpreter before a Maricopa County Superior Court commissioner in Phoenix told her not to talk about the case except with an attorney.
Florida StatePosted by
Axios Tampa Bay

Fantasy sports regulations fail in Florida Legislature

The House and Senate couldn't agree on regulation for paid fantasy sports in this week's special session on gambling.Two regulation bills died in both chambers a day after the country's largest fantasy sports companies, DraftKings and FanDuel, came out against the proposals, per The Bradenton Herald.Why it matters: 3 million Floridians play fantasy sports through those companies. And the lack of regulation means the state loses out on millions in regulatory fees.Also dead: Bingo regulation bills. Now proponents of guardrails on both bingo and fantasy sports will need to wait for their chance in next year's session.What's next: A gambling compact with the Seminole Tribe that would legalize sports betting in Florida and bring in billions in revenue is expected to be approved by the House Wednesday.
Florida Statewflx.com

New gaming deal faces uncertain future in Florida

Florida lawmakers are back at the Capitol considering a new gaming compact with the Seminole Tribe this week. It’ll expand tribal operations and bring mobile sports betting to the state. But no one is certain whether supporters have the votes needed. Monday started with a compromise. Leadership announced the governor...
Florida State10NEWS

Florida reports 1,976 new COVID-19 cases, 59 new deaths

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida added 1,976 new coronavirus cases for May 16, according to the Florida Department of Health's latest report. A total of 2,293,980 people in the state have tested positive for COVID-19 since the pandemic began. On Monday, the state reported another 58 Floridians and one non-resident had...
Arizona Statekyma.com

Arizona health officials hope to see spike in vaccine demand

PHOENIX (KYMA, KECY) - Health officials reported 468 new COVID cases in Arizona but no new deaths. The new cases bring the total to 873,446 and 17,466 deaths. The Associated Press reported the number of hospitalizations for COVID cases is slowly going down. But of those cases, 199 were in ICUs.