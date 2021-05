Three weeks after announcing her departure from Radio 1, where she has been brightening up evenings across the airwaves for 17 years, Annie Macmanus is sitting in her study painting her nails. She has just been told she will be presenting a Brit Award that evening and, as is the lockdown way, she will be acting as her own glam squad. Resolutely unflappable and eternally optimistic, Macmanus – who will forever be known as Annie Mac to the generation who grew from teens to adults listening to her new music show – is firing on all cylinders. She is more pensive perhaps than the jubilant DJ who pumps the nation up nightly for her hottest records and power down playlists, but still, there is a lot to think about.