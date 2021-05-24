Even an aging Patrick Kane makes the Chicago Blackhawks dangerous. But how close are they to being a Stanley Cup contender again?
Patrick Kane isn't getting any younger. With the Chicago Blackhawks star set to turn 33 in November, his days of carrying a franchise are numbered. But as long as he remains a game-changing weapon for the Blackhawks, an argument can be made they're closer to winning a Stanley Cup than many teams. A healthy Jonathan Toews would be a monumental piece to that puzzle, too.