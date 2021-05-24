Fans around the world mark Bob Dylan's 80th birthday

Dylanologists are completely justified in hailing Blonde on Blonde as Bob Dylan’s first major masterwork and a turning point in his trajectory, from a tousle-haired folkie with a penchant for protest to a committed rock and roll rebel, whose sarcasm, sneer and cynicism made him an auspicious auteur possessing both edge and audacity. Recorded in Nashville, it paved the way for his eventual turn to country music with Nashville Skyline some three years later, bringing him into a new musical circle that once seemed oblivious to this New York upstart, but quickly found a way to underscore his efforts. It boasted some of his most adventurous work up to that point, whether it was the ragtag refrains of “Rainy Day Women #12 & 35” and “Leopard-Skin Pill-Box Hat,” the lovelorn plea of “I Want You,” the tossed-off dejection of “Most Likely You Go Your Way and I’ll Go Mine,” the pining balladry of “Just Like a Woman,” the dream-like “Visions of Johanna,” or simply the ache and anguish shared so eloquently in “Sad Eye Lady of the Lowlands” and “Stuck Inside of Mobile With the Memphis Blues Again.”