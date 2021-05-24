Nearly 90°

newsbreak-logo
Cincinnati, OH

WLWT 5
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCINCINNATI — Starting the week with two days nearly at 90°. Two fronts bring rain and a cool down by the holiday weekend.

Cincinnati, OH

Rain & Thunder Monday Morning

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Look for rain and thunderstorms to develop Monday morning as we approach the morning drive. Monday’s high should reach 70 degrees with noticeably higher humidity. Rain and thunder chances continue Tuesday morning and Wednesday however, by the upcoming weekend expect sunshine and early summer temperatures. Eighty-degree temperatures...
Cincinnati, OH
Cincinnati Dispatch

4-day forecast for Cincinnati

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Cincinnati: Monday, May 17: Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Tuesday, May 18: Chance rain showers in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Wednesday, May 19: Partly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night; Thursday, May 20: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night;
Ohio State

Alliance Aviators lose Gavin Bruni for remainder of the baseball season

Before he heads toward his next baseball endeavor, whether it's to college at Ohio State or to the professional ranks, Alliance High senior pitching ace Gavin Bruni had a vision of helping Alliance enjoy a prosperous 2021 season. "I wanted to help us have a postseason run," he said. Unfortunately...
Greenville, NC

Bearcats Go Toe to Toe with ECU but Drop 3 of 4

This series was certainly more competitive than the last time that the Cincinnati Bearcats and East Carolina Pirates tangled on the baseball diamond. Earlier this spring, East Carolina University won 4 straight against a Bearcats team that looked downright uncompetitive for much of the weekend down in Greenville, North Carolina.
Butler County, OH

Special Weather Statement issued for Butler, Hamilton by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 09:44:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-09 10:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Butler; Hamilton A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT SOUTHEASTERN FRANKLIN NORTHEASTERN RIPLEY...DEARBORN...NORTHWESTERN HAMILTON AND WESTERN BUTLER COUNTIES UNTIL 1015 AM EDT At 944 AM EDT, radar indicated a strong thunderstorm 9 miles north of Moores Hill, moving northeast at 55 mph. STORM HAZARDS INCLUDE Winds to 45 mph Pea size hail Locations impacted include Cincinnati, Hamilton, Fairfield, Oxford, Forest Park, Harrison, North College Hill, Cheviot, Mount Healthy, Lawrenceburg, Greendale, Bright, Hidden Valley, Ross, Cleves, Seven Mile, Shawnee, Moores Hill, Taylor Creek and Miami Heights. This includes the following Interstates I-74 in Indiana between mile markers 154 and 171. I-74 in Ohio between mile markers 0 and 16. To report hazardous weather conditions, go to our website at weather.gov/iln and submit your report via social media, when you can do so safely.
Cincinnati, OH

Nightly closures this weekend on Western Hills Viaduct

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The bottom deck of the Western Hills Viaduct is scheduled to be closed nightly this weekend, according to the Cincinnati Department of Transportation & Engineering. It will shut down at the Harrison Avenue and Spring Grove Avenue exits starting at 8 p.m. Friday through 6 a.m. Sunday.