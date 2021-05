Althea Denlinger said she always knew she wanted to work with computers - so enamored by how they work, it prompted Denlinger and her brother to build a desktop at home. After moving to Los Alamos from Pittsburgh, Denlinger worked at Hot Rocks Café and made friends with some of the customers who she learned worked at Los Alamos National Laboratory (LANL). After earning a New Mexico High School Equivalency Diploma in 2019, Denlinger enrolled in the Associate of Science in Computer Science program at UNM-Los Alamos (UNM-LA).