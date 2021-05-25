97-year-old TikTok user who survived Auschwitz attacked by trolls wishing her a ‘Happy Holocaust’

A 97-year-old Holocaust survivor has been flooded with antisemitic abuse on TikTok .

Lily Ebert is one of TikTok’s oldest creators and, since the conflict between Israel and Gaza has amplified in recent weeks, she has been on the receiving end of horrific abuse and trolling.

From her home in London, she posted a video on TikTok wishing everyone a peaceful weekend. But, the sweet video was hit with a wave of hateful comments .

Some of the vile remarks to the Auschwitz survivor included, “Happy Holocaust” and “Peace be upon Hitler”.

The antisemitic abuse online led her great-grandson Dov Forman, the administrator of her account who helps the 97-year-old film the clips, to speak out against it.

Forman posted on Twitter about the abuse, writing: “Over the past few days my great Grandmother (Auschwitz survivor) and I have continued to receive messages of hate on Tiktok and Twitter.

“We will not allow this to stop us from educating about the horrors of the past, and what hatred can lead to.

“Hate only breeds hate.”

Along with the horrors of the Holocaust, Ebert has overcome coronavirus and is described by her great-grandson as “a fighter and survivor”.

Despite the horrific antisemitic abuse, the pair have vowed to continue their mission to educate younger generations about the Holocaust.

According to the Community Security Trust , there has been a 500 per cent increase in the number of antisemitic incidents reported in the UK since 8 May.

A TikTok spokesperson said:“Keeping our community safe is our top priority. Our Community Guidelines make it clear that hate has no place on TikTok. We use a combination of technologies and moderation teams to detect, review and, where appropriate, remove content that violates those guidelines.

“We have reviewed the comments received by this user, and removed any that violated our guidelines. We’re open about the fact that we won’t catch every instance of violating content, which is why we continue to invest at scale in our safety operations, as well as giving our users more controls to manage their comments and making it easy for our community to report inappropriate content and behaviours in-app for review.”