newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Behind Viral Videos

97-year-old TikTok user who survived Auschwitz attacked by trolls wishing her a ‘Happy Holocaust’

By Ellie Abraham
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=361Kkx_0a92cmA600

A 97-year-old Holocaust survivor has been flooded with antisemitic abuse on TikTok .

Lily Ebert is one of TikTok’s oldest creators and, since the conflict between Israel and Gaza has amplified in recent weeks, she has been on the receiving end of horrific abuse and trolling.

From her home in London, she posted a video on TikTok wishing everyone a peaceful weekend. But, the sweet video was hit with a wave of hateful comments .

Some of the vile remarks to the Auschwitz survivor included, “Happy Holocaust” and “Peace be upon Hitler”.

The antisemitic abuse online led her great-grandson Dov Forman, the administrator of her account who helps the 97-year-old film the clips, to speak out against it.

Forman posted on Twitter about the abuse, writing: “Over the past few days my great Grandmother (Auschwitz survivor) and I have continued to receive messages of hate on Tiktok and Twitter.

“We will not allow this to stop us from educating about the horrors of the past, and what hatred can lead to.

“Hate only breeds hate.”

Along with the horrors of the Holocaust, Ebert has overcome coronavirus and is described by her great-grandson as “a fighter and survivor”.

Despite the horrific antisemitic abuse, the pair have vowed to continue their mission to educate younger generations about the Holocaust.

According to the Community Security Trust , there has been a 500 per cent increase in the number of antisemitic incidents reported in the UK since 8 May.

A TikTok spokesperson said:“Keeping our community safe is our top priority. Our Community Guidelines make it clear that hate has no place on TikTok. We use a combination of technologies and moderation teams to detect, review and, where appropriate, remove content that violates those guidelines.

“We have reviewed the comments received by this user, and removed any that violated our guidelines. We’re open about the fact that we won’t catch every instance of violating content, which is why we continue to invest at scale in our safety operations, as well as giving our users more controls to manage their comments and making it easy for our community to report inappropriate content and behaviours in-app for review.”

View All 20 Commentsarrow_down
The Independent

The Independent

134K+
Followers
78K+
Post
62M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Holocaust Survivor#Trolling#Trolls#Israel#Online Abuse#Happy Holocaust#Auschwitz Survivor#Antisemitic Abuse#Hateful Comments#Antisemitic Incidents#Younger Generations#Inappropriate Content#Gaza#Clips#Video#Home#London
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TikTok
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Behind Viral Videos
Related
ReligionNew York Post

Pope Francis kisses Holocaust survivor’s tattoo in tender moment

Pope Francis shared a touching moment with a Holocaust survivor on Wednesday, kissing the number tattooed on her arm by the Nazis when she was a child. The tender gesture came as the leader of the Catholic Church greeted the faithful after a general audience in Vatican City’s San Damaso Courtyard.
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
Fox News

Auschwitz survivor, 97, receives anti-Semitic messages on TikTok: report

A 97-year-old Holocaust survivor received a series of hate-fueled messages on social media during the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, her family says, according to reports. Lily Ebert, one of the oldest users on TikTok, has an account where people can ask her questions about the Holocaust. She was a teenager when the Nazis deported her from her Hungarian hometown to Auschwitz, a camp where roughly a million Jews died.
Behind Viral VideosForward

Holocaust survivor wishes Tik Tok a Shabbat Shalom and gets spammed with antisemitic hate

(JTA) — Lily Ebert is 97. Her great-grandson, Dov Forman, helped her create a Tik Tok account so she could tell its youthful community about surviving Auschwitz. On May 14, instead of one of her pithy recollections, Ebert had a simple message for 90,000 followers, delivered from her London home: “Wishing you a lovely, peaceful weekend,” she said, and repeated a similar wish in Hungarian, her native language. She added “Shabbat Shalom.”
ReligionPosted by
Fox News

Pope kisses hand of Auschwitz survivor

Pope Francis kissed the tattoo of an Auschwitz survivor during a general audience on Wednesday. Lidia Maksymowicz, a Polish citizen who was deported to Auschwitz from her native Belarus by the age of 3, showed the pope the number tattooed on her arm by the Nazis, and Francis leaned over and kissed it.
Behind Viral VideosNew York Post

Holocaust survivor, 97, assailed with anti-Semitic hate on TikTok

A 97-year-old Holocaust survivor was overwhelmed with anti-Semitic hate on social media amid the Israel-Palestinian conflict, including posts that praised Hitler, her family said. Lily Ebert, a native of Bonyhád, Hungary, who was deported to the Auschwitz Nazi death camp in 1944, operates a TikTok account to answer questions about...
MoviesThe Guardian

‘There is still so much hatred’: looking back on Holocaust documentary The Last Days

The last time June Beallor saw the Auschwitz survivor Irene Zisblatt, they watched Sex and the City together. That was 20 years ago. Beallor is one of the producers behind The Last Days, the Oscar-winning 1998 documentary executive produced by Steven Spielberg about the Hungarian Jewish experience during the Holocaust, that has now been remastered and re-released on Netflix. Zisblatt, who escaped from Auschwitz as a teen, is one of the film’s subjects. The 91-year-old is also a big fan of Sex and the City. Her favourite character is Carrie Bradshaw, the fashion columnist played by Sarah Jessica Parker, because “she was always looking for the next thing”.
WorldPosted by
The Independent

Yitzhak Arad: Holocaust survivor and Yad Vashem chair

Dr Yitzhak Arad was the resistance fighter, historian and administrator who survived the Holocaust, fought the Nazi occupation of his home country and went on to take part in the founding of modern-day Israel.Arad, who has died aged 94, led Yad Vashem – the World Holocaust Remembrance Centre – as its chairman for more than two decades. The acting chairman of Yad Vashem, Ronen Plot, said in tribute: “Arad belongs to a vanishing generation, a generation of survivors, partisans, IDF fighters, memorial fighters. Every farewell to a Holocaust survivor is a reminder that now the work of remembrance rests on...
MinoritiesForward

As antisemitism skyrockets, both the left and the right have abandoned U.S. Jews

I pride myself on being an unapologetic Jew. Donning a black knit yarmulke on my head, with white tassels known as tzizit flowing from the corners of my shirt, I walk through New York City with a confidence my Holocaust-survivor grandparents could never know. But now, as a 20-year-old college student living in New York City, I have to make these choices facing the perilous consequences of skyrocketing antisemitism.
WorldNew York Post

BBC investigating reporter who tweeted ‘Hitler was right,’ compared Israel to Nazis

The BBC is reportedly investigating one of its Palestinian journalists for once tweeting that “Hitler was right” while comparing Israel to Nazi Germany. Digital journalist Tala Halawa is a Palestine specialist for the corporation’s BBC Monitoring service and has reported on the recent deadly hostilities between Israel and Hamas, the Spectator noted.
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
The Independent

Oklahoma theme park stands by throwing TikTok user out because her shorts were too short

A woman was recently removed from the premises of an amusement park in Oklahoma City, not mainly because of the length of her shorts, as she had claimed, but because of how she behaved with police officers, Six Flags in Frontier City said in their defence. TikTok user Bailey Breedlove wrote in a Facebook post: “On 30 April 2020 at about 7 pm my daughter was yelled at by a park police officer for rolling down a hill on her heelies right next to me.”“Then she proceeded to follow me and grabbed my arm to turn me around and...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Auschwitz Memorial calls Greene Holocaust comments a 'sad symptom of moral and intellectual decline'

The Auschwitz Memorial on Tuesday condemned Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene 's (R-Ga.) comments comparing coronavirus vaccines to the Holocaust. “The instrumentalization of the tragedy of Jews who suffered, were humiliated, marked with a yellow star, isolated in ghettos & murdered during the Holocaust, in a debate on different systems that aim at protecting public health is a sad symptom of moral and intellectual decline,” Auschwitz Memorial tweeted Tuesday.