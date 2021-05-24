newsbreak-logo
Protests

The stifling of protest around the world paves the road for authoritarian rule

By The Guardian view
The Guardian
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs the first anniversary of George Floyd’s murder by a former Minneapolis police officer passes this week, we continue to contend with relentless violence by law enforcement against people of color and other marginalized communities. Since that tragic loss, law enforcement in the United States have killed 181 Black people – a disproportionate rate compared with other groups. And, globally, law enforcement officers also continue to engage in rampant violence against civilians, which is frequently directed at members of societal groups that have endured historic discrimination. However, another deeply disturbing reality that has emerged is the brutal crackdown on police accountability protests and protesters worldwide, who, following Floyd’s killing, united their voices against racial injustice to a level not seen since the anti-apartheid movement of the 1980s. As dangerous as police violence has been for Black communities and other marginalized groups across the world, the stifling of protest and betrayal of protesters poses a particularly nefarious global threat, with devastating civil and human rights consequences if left unchecked.

