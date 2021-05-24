newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

New Report Points To COVID-19 Lab Origin? Wuhan Scientists Were Hospitalized In November 2019

By Kuheli Biswas
International Business Times
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe details will add to pressure for a detailed probe on whether virus escaped a Chinese lab. The new disclosure provides more details than a previously issued report. The report comes ahead of a meeting of WHO’s decision-making body. A U.S. intelligence report has revealed that three researchers from China’s...

www.ibtimes.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Un#Covid 19#Frozen Food#Research Scientists#Chinese Scientists#Dutch Scientists#Research Laboratories#National Laboratories#Un#State Department#Trump#The Wall Street Journal#Wsj#Who#Nbc News#World Health Organization#November#January#Health Agency#Respiratory Illness
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Virus
News Break
Health
Place
Beijing, CN
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
News Break
United Nations
Country
China
Related
U.S. Politicstucsonpost.com

Evidence suggests COVID originated from Wuhan lab: Pompeo

Washington [US] May 17 (ANI): The evidence suggests that the coronavirus originated from the lab in Wuhan city of China, said former US Secretary of state, Mike Pompeo, on Sunday, adding that the risk of bioweapons and bioterror arising from the region is "very real". Pompeo told Fox News that...
Public Healthkfgo.com

U.S. agencies examine reports of early COVID-19 infections in Wuhan lab

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. intelligence agencies are examining reports that researchers at a Chinese virology laboratory were seriously ill in 2019 a month before the first cases of COVID-19 were reported, according to U.S. government sources who cautioned that there is still no proof the disease originated at the lab.
Worldkentlive.news

Wuhan lab Covid theories must be investigated, says Downing Street

The UK Government has today (Monday, May 24) called on the World Health Organisation (WHO) to investigate all claims that the Covid-19 coronavirus may be linked to China's Wuhan virology laboratory. Downing Street said WHO’s investigation into the origins of the pandemic needs to “explore all possible theories”, following reports...
Sciencegeneticliteracyproject.org

The ’airborne virus scientist’ public health officials turn to to assess dangers from COVID-19 in the air

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. [Aerosol scientist Dr. Linsey Marr’s] scientific curiosity and her multidisciplinary background have made her one of the world’s leading scientists on airborne viruses… But the coronavirus pandemic has put her in the spotlight. Public health officials in the United States and with the World Health Organization have called on Dr. Marr for her expertise, and scientists from all over the world have asked her to review their papers. Her lab has focused on testing new materials to solve shortages of personal protective equipment for medical workers. Working with her colleagues and graduate students, Dr. Marr’s lab found that a large stockpile of expired respirator masks were still effective but that 3-D printed masks unfortunately were not.
ScienceEurekAlert

Letter from scientists: Investigate the origins of COVID-19

American Association for the Advancement of Science. More investigation is needed to determine the origin of the COVID-19 pandemic, say Jesse Bloom, Alina Chan, Ralph Baric, David Relman and colleagues in this Letter. "Theories of accidental release from a lab and zoonotic spillover both remain viable," they say. "Knowing how COVID-19 emerged is critical for informing global strategies to mitigate the risk of future outbreaks." The authors highlight a joint China-World Health Organization (WHO) report into the origins of SARS-CoV-2, some results of which were released in November 2020. "WHO Director-General Tedros Ghebreyesus commented that the report's consideration of evidence supporting a laboratory accident was insufficient," they note. "As scientists with relevant expertise, we agree with the WHO director-general, the United States and 13 other countries, and the European Union that greater clarity about the origins of this pandemic is necessary and feasible to achieve," they say. They call for an investigation that is "transparent, objective, data-driven, inclusive of broad expertise, subject to independent oversight, and responsibly managed." In concluding their Letter, they write: "in this time of unfortunate anti-Asian sentiment in some countries, we note that at the beginning of the pandemic, it was Chinese doctors, scientists, journalists, and citizens who shared with the world crucial information about the spread of the virus-- often at great personal cost. We should show the same determination in promoting a dispassionate science-based discourse on this difficult but important issue."
Sciencegentside.co.uk

The origin of COVID-19 could be a laboratory accident in Wuhan

What if the origin of the virus was not a bat? The COVID-19 pandemic that plunged the world into a panic and killed millions of people may well have another origin than the one believed. In a letter published in the journal Science on Thursday 13 May, a group of 18 scientists call for a new investigation into all possible origins of the coronavirus. And they demand that Chinese laboratories and agencies allow independent analysis.
Public HealthLas Vegas Herald

Evidence of COVID from China lab growing: Former FDA head

Washington [China], May 25 (ANI): The former head of the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Monday said that circumstantial evidence of COVID-19 originating in a lab in China's Wuhan continues to grow as researchers are yet to prove that the virus jumped from an animal to humans, The Hill reported.
Sciencebcfocus.com

Wuhan Lab Coronavirus: Scientists Call for Investigation into Origin of Coronavirus on Wuhan Lab Leak: Wuhan Lab Leak Investigation Request

A group of prominent scientists from Britain and the United States said more investigations were needed to find out the origin of the COVID-19 pandemic. The group says this investigation may also include the notion of viruses from “ accidental leaks ” from the virology lab in Wuhan, China. These scientists include Ravindra Gupta, an Indian-born immunologist and infectious disease specialist from the University of Cambridge.
U.S. PoliticsNBC Connecticut

White House Officials Say China Hasn't Been ‘Completely Transparent' in Covid Origin Investigation

The theory that Covid-19 escaped from the Wuhan Institute of Virology was initially dismissed by most medical experts and health officials as a conspiracy theory. Credible scientists continue to question the true origin of Covid-19. The WHO has said that the virus likely came from an animal host, but the agency has not ruled out the possibility that it leaked from a lab.
Public Healththeblend.ie

Wuhan Chinese bio lab researchers sought hospital care before Covid-19 outbreak: report: The Blend

Three researchers from the Wuhan Institute of Virology sought hospital care in November 2019, weeks before Beijing disclosed the Covid-19 pandemic, a US media report said, citing a previously undisclosed US intelligence document. which could add weight to the growing calls for full scale. investigating whether the coronavirus was able to escape from China’s best biological lab.
Public HealthPosted by
LiveScience

Wuhan lab workers were sick in November 2019, intelligence suggests

A newly public U.S. intelligence report is raising new questions about the idea that the novel coronavirus, SARS-CoV-2, escaped from a lab. According to the Wall Street Journal, the report states that three employees of the Wuhan Institute of Virology sought hospital care in November 2019, approximately when SARS-CoV-2 is thought to have started circulating in the Chinese city. The Institute works with coronaviruses found in animal populations.