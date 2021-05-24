Big banks look for post-pandemic rebound of credit card revenue

As lockdown restrictions begin to lift across the country in response to a growing vaccinated population, many are eagerly picking back up where they left off in March 2020. Some economists are even predicting a new “Roaring Twenties” and a wave of “revenge consumption” as consumers make up for lost time. In particular, after 15 long months of not being able to take a vacation, there is significant pent-up demand for travel. In fact, our firm’s data shows a significant increase from March to May 2021 in consumers’ intentions to take a trip of some kind this summer; Overnight travel by car went up from 59% to 69%, domestic travel by plane, from 39% to 46%, and international travel, from 21% to 26%.