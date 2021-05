Because of the high volume of emails I get from the small minority of government employees who don't even pay into Social Security, I guess it's time for me to trot out my old WEP and GPO column. (I'll explain what those abbreviations stand for in a minute.) Who are these folks? They are primarily teachers in some states and police officers and firefighters in other states. Or they are old-time federal employees who started working before government employees were switched to Social Security in 1984. These local, state and older federal employees are covered by other retirement plans and not by Social Security.