GOALKEEPER - Denis Onyango. The 36-year-old shot-stopper is eyeing the record for the most clean sheets in a single PSL season which is 17, having kept 15 so far this season. After Morena was substituted against Al Ahly last weekend, ex-Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane mocked the current tacticians for such a decision and they now seem to have understood their former boss' remarks.