Massachusetts State

High Levels of Toxic Chemicals Found in Some Mass. Water Supplies

By Katelyn Flint
NECN
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMassachusetts communities are finding elevated levels of chemicals in their drinking water since the state implemented new safety regulations last fall. The town of Wayland has been handing out cases of bottled water since it first found certain per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) in two of three wells at the Happy Hollow wellfield in February. In their most recent update, town officials said they plan to shut down one well, treat the second well showing elevated levels and blend the treated water with water from the third well.

