Marseille rue rejection from Chelsea keeper Mendy

A look at whats happening around European soccer on Friday:. A Friday night visit by Leicester is enough to give Southampton the chills. In October 2019, it was on a wet and wild Friday night at St. Mary's Stadium that Leicester ran out a 9-0 winner over 10-man Southampton to tie the biggest margin of victory in Premier League history. There's a vast gulf between the teams two seasons on, with Leicester in third place and on course to sealing qualification for the Champions League while Southampton has slumped to 15th place on the back of just two wins in 15 games since Jan. 4. Danny Ings and Ryan Bertrand are missing for Southampton, while Leicester's Kelechi Iheanacho is arguably the form striker in the league with nine goals in his last seven games.