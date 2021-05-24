newsbreak-logo
Marseille rue rejection from Chelsea keeper Mendy

By Paul Vegas
Tribal Football
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOlympique Marseille management are ruing not signing Edouard Mendy two years ago. The Chelsea goalkeeper joined the Blues last summer from Rennes. But Telefoot says he had the chance to join Marseille a year earlier when impressing with Reims. His form that season had caught the eye of France's biggest...

