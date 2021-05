Saints Row The Third Remastered is the latest game to get a new release on the next-gen consoles, as well as a free upgrade for those who already own the game. Deep Silver has announced today that it will be re-releasing Saints Row The Third Remastered on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S with some next-gen enhancements, allowing the game to run equal to the game running on PC at High settings, according to the press release. This means the game will play at 60fps on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, along with higher resolutions (dynamic 4K), better textures, and improved visual effects.