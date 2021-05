"We couldn't possibly be in any better form as we head into the play-offs", commented the frontman, who has notched 12 goals for the club's second string. Hugo Duro, who is Castilla's leading goalscorer with 12 strikes to his name, spoke to Realmadrid TV to reflected on the season that Raúl's side have had and share his thoughts ahead of the first round of the play-offs for promotion to Segunda, which will be played in Ibiza (Sunday, 12 noon CET): "The vibes are really good, we're on a really good run of form. We beat Badajoz and Talavera and so we're feeling really confident and are just looking forward to the game".