From surprise weddings to couples you didn't know were dating, it's been a wild week in celebrity couples news, and it seems like we could be adding Taika Waititi and Rita Ora to the list. On May 16, the duo were seen grabbing breakfast together in Sydney, Australia, where Rita is in town to film The Voice Australia and Taika was most recently filming Thor: Love and Thunder. They were spotted laughing and holding hands across the table before the 45-year-old director planted a kiss on the 30-year-old singer's hand. Taika was later seen with his arm around Rita as they went for a walk around town.