A Crysis 2 remaster is potentially being teased by Crytek
The official Crysis Twitter account seems to be hinting that a remaster of Crysis 2 could be in development. As spotted by PC Gamer, the official account tweeted late last week the comment "They used to call me Prophet" which references Prophet, a line of dialogue spoken by and in reference to a major character from both Crysis 2 and 3 in Major Laurence 'Prophet' Barnes. While it's not a lot, the account also followed up with an image from Crysis 2 and added eye emoji to both as a hint to watch this space.www.videogamer.com