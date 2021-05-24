newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

A Crysis 2 remaster is potentially being teased by Crytek

Videogamer.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe official Crysis Twitter account seems to be hinting that a remaster of Crysis 2 could be in development. As spotted by PC Gamer, the official account tweeted late last week the comment "They used to call me Prophet" which references Prophet, a line of dialogue spoken by and in reference to a major character from both Crysis 2 and 3 in Major Laurence 'Prophet' Barnes. While it's not a lot, the account also followed up with an image from Crysis 2 and added eye emoji to both as a hint to watch this space.

www.videogamer.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crysis Remastered#Crytek#Crysis 2#A Prophet#Pc Gamer#Character Development#Crysis Twitter#Xbox One#Crysis#The Game#Eye Emoji#Pic#References Prophet#Thoughts#Line
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Twitter
Related
FIFAwindowscentral.com

Will Battlefield 6 'next-gen' be held back by PS4 and Xbox One?

Electronic Arts announced its fourth-quarter earnings on Tuesday, coupled with new details on the next mainline entry in the Battlefield franchise. The upcoming title, dubbed Battlefield 6 ahead of its June reveal, is now headed to previous-generation PlayStation 4 (PS4) and Xbox One consoles, alongside the latest generation of consoles and PC. As a project once pitched as a "next-gen" experience, the move made headlines, although was somewhat expected in the current gaming landscape.
Video Gamesgamepressure.com

Crysis 2 Remastered on First Screenshot?

Is Crysis 2 Remaster really in the pipeline? Crytek shared the first alleged screenshot from the game on Twitter. Just yesterday, we informed about a teaser posted on Crysis' official Twitter account, supposedly confirming last year's data leak at Crytek, in which work on a remaster of the second and third instalment of the series was revealed. Yesterday we could have been skeptical about the "clue", but today we can be almost sure that Crysis 2 Remastered is being made - the first potential screenshot has been revealed.
Video Gamesgaminginstincts.com

Saints Row The Third Remastered Upgrade Announced

Deep Silver have officially announced a next-generation upgrade that is going to be free of charge for Saints Row The Third, titled as Saints Row The Third Remastered. This free update will become available next week on May 25th, also launching on Steam and GOG on May 22nd, 2021. The PS5 and Xbox Series X versions of the game will have the game running at high quality that are equivalent to the PC. The game will also run at a much higher performance and have improvements to texture resolutions, lighting, and other aspects of visual design.
Video Gamesgamebyte.com

Saints Row: The Third Remastered Coming To New-Gen Consoles

It has been announced that Saints Row: The Third Remastered is coming to new-gen consoles, and it will also include a free upgrade. Saints Row: The Third Remastered is a remaster of the game that released for PC, PS3, and Xbox 360 back in 2011. In April 2020, Saints Row:...
Video GamesComicBook

Mass Effect Legendary Edition Review: My Favorite Remaster on the Citadel

After years of endless requests from fans, Mass Effect Legendary Edition is finally upon us, and I have had a far greater time with it than I would have thought. Part of that is because I’ve just simply been happy to be playing Mass Effect in general again, but the other part is because I do think this collection does a pretty great job of bringing all three installments into the modern age. Although BioWare could have done more to sweeten this deal, the Legendary Edition at the very least accomplishes its main objective quite well.
Video Gamesgameranx.com

Possible Crysis 2 Remaster Hinted At On Twitter By Developers

Crytek is up to something. The developers behind the Crysis series have recently been tweeting cryptic hints from the series’ official account. The smart money has it that, following the launch of Crysis Remastered last year, we might be able to expect a sequel — meaning Crysis 2 might be remastered.
Video GamesPolygon

Mass Effect remaster gives Tali a new face

BioWare clearly put some love into the Mass Effect Legendary edition, with a host of small changes included for the biggest of Mass Effect fans. Players discovered one such change over the weekend, with a major, but easily missable, update to Tali’Zorah’s infamous maskless picture. The old stock image is gone, replaced with a visible rendering of Tali’s visible face, breathing in the non-toxic air of her homeworld, Rannoch.
Video Gamestotalgamingnetwork.com

Remasters Were Tops on Steam in April 2021

Remastered releases dominated Steam's top releases for April 2021. Valve just released their regular "Top Releases" for Steam today. Today's coverage is for the top releases on Steam for April 2021 and it was a month full of remasters and RPGs apparently. According to Valve, roughly one-third of the games...
Video Gamesvg247.com

Crysis Twitter account is teasing something to do with Crysis 2

Is a Crysis 2 Remaster in the works? Only Crytek knows for sure. The official Crysis Twitter page recently posted an interesting tweet referencing Crysis 2. The tweet reads: “They used to call me Prophet.” This is of course reference to something spoken by Major Laurence “Prophet” Barnes in the game.
Video GamesMac Observer

Apple Arcade Releases ‘Cut the Rope Remastered’

Cut the Rope was a popular game in the early days of the App Store, and now the remastered version has appeared on Apple Arcade. Cut ropes, avoid obstacles and use boosters to deliver candy to Om Nom, the little green monster that loves sweets. Addictively fun physics based-gameplay, an adorable main character and exciting adventures await. Join more than 1 billion players who enjoyed the original titles. And if you’re an old fan, be ready for some some sweet new treats.