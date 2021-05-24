‘Rainbow Six Siege’: How Its Esports Pros Have Played Through The Pandemic

Krafton Inc has announced Project Cowboy, which will be the third spinoff title revealed to take place in the PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds universe. The news comes from Bloter, a South Korean outlet, but the information was translated by PUBG leaker PlayerIGN. Project Cowboy is a codename for the upcoming game but I think they shouldn't change it, because it's comical yet ticks all of the boxes. The game appears to be inspired by the community's own creation of a popular western-themed custom game that restricts players to only using pistols and Win94s and set in Miramar for that desert backdrop. Krafton was clear in its statement to the outlet that Project Cowboy is "a new IP game for Battlegrounds," and the title will be a priority for its teams, owing to the job openings that havecropped up at the studio.