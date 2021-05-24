‘Rainbow Six Siege’: How Its Esports Pros Have Played Through The Pandemic
With the Rainbow Six Siege Invitational having played out on May 23, and Season 2 of the game's sixth year launching on May 25 - it's called North Star, and features a new operator, Thunderbird - we wanted to take a moment to check in with some of the game's top players. Yes, to see how they were feeling ahead of one of the biggest events in the Siege calendar - but also to find out how more than a year of pandemic-enforced lockdowns and changes to how they play and train has affected them, as professionals and people.www.gamingbible.co.uk