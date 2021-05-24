newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

‘Rainbow Six Siege’: How Its Esports Pros Have Played Through The Pandemic

By Mike Diver
Posted by 
GAMINGbible
GAMINGbible
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

With the Rainbow Six Siege Invitational having played out on May 23, and Season 2 of the game's sixth year launching on May 25 - it's called North Star, and features a new operator, Thunderbird - we wanted to take a moment to check in with some of the game's top players. Yes, to see how they were feeling ahead of one of the biggest events in the Siege calendar - but also to find out how more than a year of pandemic-enforced lockdowns and changes to how they play and train has affected them, as professionals and people.

www.gamingbible.co.uk
GAMINGbible

GAMINGbible

763
Followers
1K+
Post
29K+
Views
ABOUT

GAMINGbible brings you the latest video game news, reviews of the most exciting releases, and interviews with the industry’s biggest names. We cover everything from PlayStation and XBOX blockbusters, to quirky Nintendo games, to the cool indie gems on PC and Android that you might otherwise miss.

 https://www.gamingbible.co.uk
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rainbow Six#The Rainbow#Digital Stars#Watch Trailer#He Got Game#G2 Esports#Cowana Gaming#Kayak#Covid#Siege#Csgo#Mkers Esport Manager#Games#Competition Players#Dead Players#The Game#Lan Competition#Screens#Lan Gatherings#Thunderbird
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Esports
News Break
Ubisoft
News Break
Youtube
Related
Video Gamesesportznetwork.com

Rainbow Six Siege 2021 Invitational Groups and Schedule

Yesterday, Ubisoft and the Rainbow Six Siege esports team announced the details for the 2021 Six Invitational Group Stage, schedule, and an update for attending teams. Despite many delays and uncertainties because of COVID-19, the Six Invitational 2021 finally has its schedule confirmed. The Ubisoft team is excited to announce it received authorization from the French government for the full event. From May 11 to May 23, the Six Invitational 2021 takes place without an audience at the Palais Brongniart venue. Group Stage takes place until May 16 and from May 19 to 23, playoffs and the finals occur.
Video Gamesesportznetwork.com

Rainbow Six Siege Apocalypse starts tomorrow

Ubisoft just announced Apocalypse, a new limited-time event mode in Rainbow Six Siege where players protect what’s left of Earth, alongside its collection of skins. From May 4 to May 18, players can try the new game mode and experience a post-nuclear environment. Because of human greed and corruption, society collapsed and left two clans fighting each other. These two clans represent the two teams that can be played. The Keepers, warriors trying to piece back humanity and strengthen the world, face off against The Warband, scavengers taking whatever they can to survive.
Video Gamesplayer.one

Rainbow Six Siege Guide: How to Use Flores

Rainbow Six Siege: Operation Crimson Heist is halfway done and the latest attacking operator we received at the start of the season was Flores. This operator didn’t really change the meta unlike Aruni, which was released before Flores. Flores’ RCE-Ratero Drones. Flores’ unique ability is easy to use if you...
Video Gamesplayer.one

Rainbow Six Siege Group A Final Results

Rainbow Six Siege ’s biggest event for 2021, the Six Invitational held in Paris, concluded its final playday for Group A. The two round-robin format groups allowed all teams to play each other once. Only the top four teams from each group would move ahead to the upper brackets, while the fifth to ninth placers would go to the lower bracket to try to get a spot in the playoffs. The tenth place would be knocked out.
Video GamesNME

‘Rainbow Six Siege’ trailer teases new operator’s healing ability

Ubisoft has released a trailer for Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege that teases the game’s new operator. The clip features upcoming operator Mina ‘Thunderbird’ Sky getting ready to take off in a rescue chopper while talking about her potential role in the game. “Preparation. Speed. Precision,” she says. “These are essential when it comes to saving lives. And that’s how I fly.” The trailer also confirmed that Thunderbird will be a defender.
Video GamesGamespot

Rainbow Six Siege Operation North Star Teased

While Rainbow Six Siege Year 6 Season 1 is underway, information about Season 2 of the shooter is now leaking. To get ahead of the rumors, Ubisoft has announced that the new content drop is called Operation North Star, corroborating what a Rainbow Six Siege dataminer previously revealed. The game's...
Video GamesPCGamesN

Rainbow Six Siege fan concepts Finka rework, devs think it’s awesome

Rainbow Six Siege has been around long enough now that its operators often look completely different than they did at launch. (Heck, now that the Tachanka rework is real, anything is possible.) One fan has even begun designing a fresh set of operator reworks – and the results are so impressive that even the devs are taking notice.
Video GamesComicBook

Rainbow Six Siege Reveals New Thunderbird Operator

Ubisoft revealed a new Rainbow Six Siege Operator this week by unveiling Thunderbird, an Operator releasing as part of the new North Star Operation. The Operator’s full name is Mina “Thunderbird” Sky, and Ubisoft shared some teasers about her abilities alongside some background info on the character. A full reveal of Thunderbird and the North Star Operation is slated to take place on May 27th during a live stream where we’ll learn more.
Video Gamesplayer.one

Rainbow Six Siege Six Invitational Lower Brackets Day 1

Rainbow Six Siege’s biggest event for 2021, the Six Invitational held in Paris, concluded its first playday in lower brackets for playoffs. The single-elimination format groups meant that the teams in the lower bracket will have to win to survive. All the matches are played in a best of three format, which makes it really competitive.
Video GamesPosted by
GAMINGbible

'Battlefield 6' Leak Finally Shows The Game In Action

It's time to ratchet up those excitement levels, as it looks like Battlefield 6 is shaping up quite nicely. A new leak has shown a little bit of the as-yet-unrevealed trailer in action, something that is sure to be a hit with fans waiting to see more from the long-awaited action FPS. Although these leaks leave much to be desired in terms of game details and clear visuals, the snippet of giffed footage looks like it has buckets of potential.
Video Gamesplayer.one

Rainbow Six Siege Upper Brackets Playoffs Semi-Finals

Rainbow Six Siege’s biggest event for 2021, the Six Invitational held in Paris, concluded its semi-final matches in upper brackets for playoffs. The double-elimination format allowed every team that lost from the upper bracket to have another run in the lower bracket. All the matches are played in a best-of-three format, which makes it really competitive.
Video GamesPosted by
GAMINGbible

‘PUBG’ Spinoff ‘Project Cowboy’ Is Based On Wild West Custom Games

Krafton Inc has announced Project Cowboy, which will be the third spinoff title revealed to take place in the PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds universe. The news comes from Bloter, a South Korean outlet, but the information was translated by PUBG leaker PlayerIGN. Project Cowboy is a codename for the upcoming game but I think they shouldn't change it, because it's comical yet ticks all of the boxes. The game appears to be inspired by the community's own creation of a popular western-themed custom game that restricts players to only using pistols and Win94s and set in Miramar for that desert backdrop. Krafton was clear in its statement to the outlet that Project Cowboy is "a new IP game for Battlegrounds," and the title will be a priority for its teams, owing to the job openings that havecropped up at the studio.
Video Gamesupcomer.com

Sharks Esports’ light: ‘NUTURN surprised us with their play’

VALORANT’s first-ever international offline event. VALORANT Champions Tour Masters 2: Reykjavik showcased a taste of what each region is capable of. Despite some regions having better success than others, Brazilian team Sharks Esports, and Winicius “light” César, impressed in their match against NUTURN. The Korean powerhouse reverse-swept the Brazilians after...
Video GamesPosted by
GAMINGbible

'Overwatch 2' Is Making A Major Change That Has Already Divided Fans

Overwatch 2 doesn't yet have a release date but Blizzard is already revealing major changes to how the first game played. If you've played Overwatch recently, you'll know that the basic format of a match is split between three roles - tank, DPS, and support. There are two players to each role and then many heroes to choose from. Overwatch 2, however, will change this and, instead of the 6v6 composition the original game launched with, introduce a 5v5 format. One of the tank roles will be removed from the game.
Video GamesPosted by
GAMINGbible

EA Announces New Studio Focused On Open-World Adventure Games

There are many of us game lovers that adore multiplayer, indie, or simulation games a lot, but consider open-world titles our staples. I don't remember 1% of the Overwatch games I've played, though I love it; but I can remember every city in Skyrim like the back of my hand. So, I'm happy to hear that EA has created a new studio focused on open-world adventure games.
Video Gamesaltchar.com

Rainbow Six Siege: Mira and Maestro nerfs detailed

Mira and Maestro's gadgets proved to be a bit oppressive for the attackers who could only walk into their line of sight without any counterplay in some situations and given the high level of competitiveness in Rainbow Six Siege, this could not fly. Therefore, the balancing in North Star will see these two's gadgets showing some cracks in their armour. Well, glass, not armour.