Back-to-Back Boat Days, A Family Hike and A Missing Tooth

Get ready for a weekend filled with paddles, kayaks, rafts and wipe outs. Animas River Days we’ll be back this summer, this year with a special twist, As the event host the 2021 freestyle championship. You’re watching the local news network brought to you, by Tafoya Barrett and Associates and Serious Texas Bar-b-q. I’m Wendy Graham Settle. Last year with COVID cases rising as the water was falling, organizers decided to cancel, the Annual Diver Day celebration. This year from June 4th to June 6th, the Animas Whitewater Park, Once again will be full of kayakers rafters, stand up paddle boards, and the annual costume river parade. This year the River Days are adding an additional two days to the annual celebration. in part because they are hosting the 2021 freestyle championship for kayaking.