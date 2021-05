My family recently took a trip to the beach down south- it was the first real vacation we have ever taken with my two daughters, ages 5 and 2. There were mishaps and mayhem on the 13-hour trip like I expected, but all of that faded when I watched them both wade into the ocean for the first time. When my eldest daughter, Mae, said in an awed voice, “Mom, it’s just so big! It goes on forever!” I told her that the ocean is much like the love I have for her- big and fierce.