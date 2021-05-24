COVID Update (May 23)

In a press release today, County Executive Daniel P. McCoy reported that the County had nine new positive cases, with the County’s pandemic total increasing to 24,157 cases. Of the new cases, two persons had close contact with a positive case, six persons had no clear source of infection, and one person was a healthcare worker or resident in a congregate setting. The five-day average of new cases decreased from 21.6 to 19.8 cases. There are 113 active cases, a decrease of 18 cases from yesterday. There are 333 persons in quarantine, a decrease of 46 cases. So far, 78,725 people have completed quarantine, including 24,044 who had tested positive and recovered.