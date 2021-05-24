newsbreak-logo
Public Health

COVID Update (May 23)

By Ashley Hanley
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOVID-19 cases are continuing to rise throughout Minnesota. Health officials say yesterday, the state total saw an increase of 443 new cases, pushing it close to 599-thousand. About seven new deaths related to the virus were added to the death toll, which is at 73-hundred-70.

Public Healthnolangroupmedia.com

Weekly COVID-19 Report (Third Week in May, 2021)

'We will continue on this…trend…as long as people remain reluctant to get vaccinated.' William Sizemore, Breathitt Health Department. Have we ever got a news flash for you. With the vaccine, literally, dropping "active cases" across both Kentucky and the nation, there are Breathitt county residents who still won’t get the vaccine administered to them and their families. It’s hurting us. It is causing our numbers to reverse and begin rising where they had been in steady decline.
Minnesota StateMinneapolis Star Tribune

Minnesota reports COVID-19 breakthrough infections in 0.1% of vaccinated Minnesotans

Coronavirus infections remain rare among Minnesotans fully vaccinated against COVID-19, with 2,550 cases reported Tuesday by the state Department of Health. These breakthrough infections represent 0.1% of the nearly 2.3 million people who have been fully vaccinated in Minnesota, indicating to state health officials that the vaccine is protective. Fully vaccinated means that 14 days have elapsed since people received their final shot in the one- or two-dose series.
Pennsylvania Statebuckscountycouriertimes.com

Pennsylvania will eliminate its COVID-19 mask requirements by June 28, health officials say

Pennsylvania announced Thursday that the commonwealth would eliminate its mask mandates by June 28 as COVID-19 cases continue to decline and vaccinations increase. "After reviewing the vaccination data for people 18 and over and discussing it with the COVID-19 Vaccine Legislative Task Force, we have determined that the commonwealth’s mask order can be lifted on June 28 or when 70 percent of adults get their second dose, whichever comes first," Acting Secretary Alison Beam said.
Skagit County, WASkagit Valley Herald

Vaccines holding virus back, but the toll mounts

The rate of COVID-19 cases in Skagit County slowed during the last week, but the acute respiratory disease continues to take a toll. The state Health Department reported Monday that data from the weekend wasn’t available because of system maintenance. But for the prior seven-day period of May 14-21, there...
Pennsylvania StatePosted by
The Morning Call

Pennsylvania coronavirus update: CDC allocates 339,000 vaccine doses as 1,127 additional cases reported

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced first-dose vaccine allocations for next week, excluding Johnson & Johnson’s one-shot formula for the third consecutive week. Just under 300,000 doses will be available to vaccine providers in the 66 counties managed by the Pennsylvania Department of Health, and 42,300 doses are on offer for the Philadelphia Department of Public ...
Jefferson County, MOmyleaderpaper.com

New COVID-19 cases continue to decline

For the third consecutive week, Jefferson County is in the yellow level on the Jefferson County Health Department’s COVID-19 warning system. Yellow is the second lowest level on the four-color system and indicates minimal to moderate transmission of the virus. Several factors are evaluated when determining the color level, including...
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

This State Just Imposed a COVID Lockdown

Due to an outbreak of coronavirus cases, Oregon is moving 15 counties to the Extreme Risk level effective Friday, April 30 through Thursday, May 6; activities like indoor dining will be banned. "If we don't act now, doctors, nurses, hospitals, and other health care providers in Oregon will be stretched to their limits treating severe cases of COVID-19," said Governor Kate Brown. "Today's announcement will save lives and help stop COVID-19 hospitalizations from spiking even higher. With new COVID-19 variants widespread in so many of our communities, it will take all of us working together to bring this back under control." Read on to see why cases might rise in your state—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs Your Illness is Actually Coronavirus in Disguise.
Guilderland, NYtownofguilderland.org

Coronavirus (COVID-19) Four Hundred Thirty-Fifth Update

In a press release today, County Executive Daniel P. McCoy reported that the County had nine new positive cases, with the County’s pandemic total increasing to 24,157 cases. Of the new cases, two persons had close contact with a positive case, six persons had no clear source of infection, and one person was a healthcare worker or resident in a congregate setting. The five-day average of new cases decreased from 21.6 to 19.8 cases. There are 113 active cases, a decrease of 18 cases from yesterday. There are 333 persons in quarantine, a decrease of 46 cases. So far, 78,725 people have completed quarantine, including 24,044 who had tested positive and recovered.
Pennsylvania StateButler Eagle

Pennsylvania to lift mask mandate June 28, at latest

Pennsylvania is lifting its mask mandate no later than June 28. The Department of Health announced Thursday that it will no longer require unvaccinated people to wear masks in public on June 28 or once 70% of adults are fully vaccinated, whichever comes first. People are considered fully vaccinated once they are two weeks beyond their last required dose of COVID-19 vaccine.
Nashville, TNWSMV

Current Metro Nashville COVID-19 Cases May 27

The Metro Public Health Department announced a total of 99,242 COVID-19 cases on Thursday. Including both confirmed and probable cases, there was an increase of 33 total cases in the past 24 hours. Metro Public Health reports no new confirmed death reported in the past 24 hours. Beginning Thursday, Sept....
Lawrence County, PAPosted by
New Castle News

County up 11 cases

Lawrence County reported 11 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, state health officials reported. The death count stayed at 210. The county’s case totals are 7,544 since the beginning of the pandemic with 5,439 confirmed and 2,105 probable. Of the new cases, four were confirmed and seven were probable. So far,...
Oregon StateEast Oregonian

Oregon discloses huge surge in wasted COVID-19 vaccines

SALEM — More than half of all Oregonians are now at least partially vaccinated against COVID-19. But demand has slowed in recent weeks, and that’s apparently playing a role in the growing number of wasted doses reported by state health officials. On Tuesday, May 25, the Oregon Health Authority reported...
Santa Monica, CASanta Monica Daily Press

County scrambles to reverse lagging vaccine rates before June 15 reopening

With businesses preparing to ditch the mask and open at full capacity on June 15, public health officials are hustling to get as many shots into arms as possible before then. Covid-19 rates have dramatically dropped over the past few months, but in the past few weeks unfortunately so have vaccination rates. While the County was administering over 450,000 doses a week at the beginning of April, weekly doses have now dropped to around 100,000.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
PennLive.com

FDA gives approval to a third antibody drug for COVID-19 cases

WASHINGTON — U.S. health officials have granted emergency authorization to a third antibody drug to help reduce hospitalizations and deaths due to COVID-19. The FDA said Wednesday it authorized the drug from GlaxoSmithKline and Vir Biotechnology for people with mild-to-moderate cases of COVID-19 who face extra risks of severe illness, including seniors and those with underlying health problems.
Public HealthGovernment Technology

Losing a Job for Not Being Vaccinated for COVID-19

(TNS) - When Melissa Fisher learned she’d have to get vaccinated to keep her job, she tried to fight it. Fisher, who works in an assisted living and memory care facility run by Chicago -based Enlivant, gave the company a letter from her pastor explaining her religious objection. Fisher also volunteered to get tested for COVID-19 each week, rather than be vaccinated.