“I think I speak quite correctly, but the first time I met the team in Minnesota, they needed subtitles.”. For new O’Shaughnessy Distilling Company Master Distiller Brian Nation, a sudden move from Ireland to Minnesota was bound to cause culture shock. But the former Master Distiller for Irish Distillers — aka the group behind Jameson, Redbreast, Powers and Midleton whiskeys — thankfully found his new surroundings quite charming, language barriers aside.