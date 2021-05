BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A man’s effort to save his 11-year-old grandson as the boy struggled in rough surf at Playalinda Beach ended with the man drowning. The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office said a 58-year-old Kissimmee man was with his family on Sunday around 3:30 p.m. when he noticed his grandson struggling to swim so he went in the water to help him.