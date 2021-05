I was inspired by our first recipe and blog post for Apple Yogurt Cake, but I was not content. I wanted it moister and needed to try another recipe to get me there. I found it in this recipe for a Cinnamon Apple Cake from the blog Sweetest Menu by Jessica Holmes. I even wrote her to tell her how happy I was with the cake! It is so simple and delicious, you just might write her too. Let me know : )