In order to complete a maintenance project, the Indiana Department of Transportation will close the Vale Park Road (CR 400N) over SR 49. The project is scheduled to begin on or just after May 18 and complete by May 28. Detours will be marked by INDOT and both emergency services and schools have been notified. The City of Valparaiso is encouraging motorists using this overpass to allow extra travel time and use alternate routes during the construction.