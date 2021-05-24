North Korea Bans Mullets & Skinny Jeans

Unsurprisingly, this isn’t the first fashion restriction of its kind in North Korea. Back in 2017, a Finnish journalist snapped some photos of the very specific list of hairstyles approved by the North Korean government: 15 for men, 15 for women. Mullets weren’t acceptable then, so I guess they’re extra unacceptable now. Alternate haircuts are apparently “non-socialist.” Who’s going to tell Kim that his approved haircuts are pretty on brand for big business–cheering Young Republicans, while the kids with mullets and dyed hair in Brooklyn hate capitalism? I don’t know, but I do know that you should watch this clip from a TV program the North Korean state produced in 2004, titled, I kid you not, Let’s Trim Our Hair in Accordance With the Socialist Lifestyle: