North Korea Bans Mullets & Skinny Jeans

By Roy Brown
kiss951.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you’re a citizen of North Korea, then the last thing you want to do is carry around a style that comes off as “Western” or really, anything that will make you look like Morgan Wallen. A new list of “banned” styles has been put forth by ‘Supreme Leader’ Kim...

