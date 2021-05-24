Planning a family holiday to Florida? HELLO!'s Editor in Chief shares her top tips...

People are getting vaccinated, and things seem to be returning to normal. But is this the right time to go on a family vacation?. Indeed, we all need a break from this wretched and anguish-filled pandemic. During this time, you might be wondering if a post-pandemic family vacation is even possible. Brace yourself for this news: family vacations are possible. After all, traveling in the company of those we adore the most is home in motion. What's more, you get to create precious memories without being pulled away by other commitments.