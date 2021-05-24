Kate Middleton's sell-out floral dress looks mighty like this £18 Morrisons frock

Is Kate Middleton lashing out at Meghan Markle? That’s what plenty of reports have been claiming. Gossip Cop has investigated the rumors and can set the record straight. Earlier this year, New Idea reported that Middleton was “being called in as a surprise superstar witness” in Markle’s lawsuit against the Mail on Sunday. According to the report, Markle was scrambling to settle the suit out of fear of Middleton. Of course, Gossip Cop was quick to point out how ludicrous the story was. There would be no reason for Middleton to get involved with the lawsuit, and the tabloid was clearly just trying to stir up drama between Markle and Middleton.