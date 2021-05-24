Kate Middleton's sell-out floral dress looks mighty like this £18 Morrisons frock
When the Duchess of Cambridge wears a statement dress, you can be pretty sure it will be remembered in years to come. Back in 2020, Prince William's wife visited The Nook children's hospice in Norfolk and made serious headlines with her multi-coloured midi dress by Faithfull The Brand. The midi design featured pretty puff sleeves and a striking pastel floral pattern and looked incredible on the royal. In fact, we're still dreaming about it almost a year later.www.hellomagazine.com