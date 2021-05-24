newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Designers & Collections

Kate Middleton's sell-out floral dress looks mighty like this £18 Morrisons frock

By Laura Sutcliffe
Hello Magazine
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen the Duchess of Cambridge wears a statement dress, you can be pretty sure it will be remembered in years to come. Back in 2020, Prince William's wife visited The Nook children's hospice in Norfolk and made serious headlines with her multi-coloured midi dress by Faithfull The Brand. The midi design featured pretty puff sleeves and a striking pastel floral pattern and looked incredible on the royal. In fact, we're still dreaming about it almost a year later.

www.hellomagazine.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Prince William
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Frock#Garden Parties#British Royal Family#Kate Middleton Style#Kate Style#Duchess Of Cambridge#Hair Styles#Pastel Colors#Faithfull The Brand#Nutmeg#Morrisons New Look#Faq#Floral Dress#Floral Print#Floral Patterns#Gorgeous Styles#Royal Fans#Gold Hoop Earrings#Sophisticated Silhouettes#Pretty Puff Sleeves
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Gold
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Youtube
News Break
Designers & Collections
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Celebritiesdailysoapdish.com

Critics Slam Kate Middleton’s Exaggerated, ‘Maniac’ Laugh

Maybe she just really, really wants you to think that she’s having a very good time. A lot of fans couldn’t help but notice that whenever Kate Middleton is at one of her official royal engagements or public appearances, she often has a very ‘exaggerated’ laugh in front of the cameras.
Beauty & FashionHello Magazine

Amanda Holden's chic bodycon dress is selling like hot cakes

Fresh from taking over Leicester Square in a ballgown on Monday, Amanda Holden was back to her high street loving self on Tuesday morning, rocking a stunning frock from Karen Millen, gold dainty jewellery and snakeskin high heels. Lush!. The elegant frock she choose had a flowing A-line skirt and...
Designers & CollectionsRefinery29

What Does The Perfect Party Dress Look Like?

After a year away from parties and celebrations, our return to social events is imminent, which means that it’s time to start thinking about what we’re going to wear this summer. Welcome to party dress season. Shoppers have already begun to move away from loungewear and toward a more festive...
Designers & CollectionsPage Six

Kate Middleton and Prince William step out in matching outfits

The Cambridges are coordinating. Kate Middleton and Prince William visited The Way Youth Zone in Wolverhampton, England, on Thursday, dressed in matching navy blue outfits that prove they’re still perfectly in sync, 10 years after their royal wedding. The Duchess, 39, donned a polka-dotted blue blouse with a white scalloped...
Celebritiescelebratingthesoaps.com

Royal Family News: Kate Middleton, All Set To Be Adored By The Public Like Princess Diana

British Royal family news reveals a royal commentator, Duncan Larcombe, said that Kate Middleton has come out of her shell and is all set to be more like Princess Diana. The royal author added that Kate has started to step out of Prince William’s shadow and has begun to appear on engagements by herself. This puts her in the best position to steal the hearts of the public and be adored just like the late Princess Diana.
Mental HealthPeople

Kate Middleton and Prince William Lead Celebrities in a 'Mental Health Minute' Broadcast

Kate Middleton and Prince William are encouraging open conversations about mental health. On Friday, the royal couple joined well-known faces from soccer star David Beckham to singer Anne-Marie and chef Jamie Oliver in a 60-second broadcast urging U.K. citizens to continue to help others and carry on conversations about mental health struggles as the country comes to an end of its Mental Health Awareness Week.
CelebritiesGossip Cop

Fears Kate Middleton’s Health In Crisis? Here’s What We Know

Kate Middleton and Prince William have officially been married for a decade. Of course, that means the couple must deal with infidelity and health problems, right? Well according to the tabloids, they do. Let’s take a closer look at the past allegations. The Other Woman. Over the last couple of...
Mental HealthHello Magazine

Prince William and Kate Middleton team up with David Beckham for mental health campaign

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge teamed up with a whole host of famous faces to deliver a very important message on Friday. Prince William and Kate voiced the 2021 Mental Health Minute alongside celebrities including sports star David Beckham, TV chef Jamie Oliver, actress Joanna Lumley, legendary singer Dame Shirley Bassey, pop star Anne Marie, England footballer Jesse Lingard and Game of Thrones star Charles Dance.
CelebritiesGossip Cop

Kate Middleton Feud With Meghan Markle Getting Worse? Here’s The Latest

Is Kate Middleton lashing out at Meghan Markle? That’s what plenty of reports have been claiming. Gossip Cop has investigated the rumors and can set the record straight. Earlier this year, New Idea reported that Middleton was “being called in as a surprise superstar witness” in Markle’s lawsuit against the Mail on Sunday. According to the report, Markle was scrambling to settle the suit out of fear of Middleton. Of course, Gossip Cop was quick to point out how ludicrous the story was. There would be no reason for Middleton to get involved with the lawsuit, and the tabloid was clearly just trying to stir up drama between Markle and Middleton.