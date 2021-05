8 months after welcoming his first daughter, Sovereign Bo (as we reported here), ‘My Way’ singer Usher is making way for her younger sibling. As the 42-year-old gears up for a sizzling Sin City residency kicking off this summer (as we reported here), he took to the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards – where he also hosted and performed – to unveil the news he is expecting his fourth child (second with girlfriend Jenn Goicoechea). The glowing couple showed off Goicoechea’s baby bump at the award show’s red carpet.