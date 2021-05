Seeing double! It's not every day a celebrity transforms into a fellow star, public figure or infamous person. But when it does happen, it's pure magic. Case in point? Lily James and Sebastian Stan dropped jaws and left everyone in awe with their transformations for their new roles, in which they are playing one of Hollywood's sexiest couples: Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee. On Friday, May 7, Hulu sent pop culture fans into a frenzy after releasing the first official images of its upcoming miniseries, Pam & Tommy. Plus, the two leads shared behind-the-scenes portraits of themselves to show off their epic makeovers. "Love Bites," Sebastian captioned...