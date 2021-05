Tottenham’s hunt for a successor to Jose Mourinho is seemingly not going to plan, with managerialism targets dropping out of contention left, right and centre. RB Leipzig manager, who The Independent reported was Spurs’ top target for the role has since agreed to join Bayern Munich in the summer, whilst Ajax coach Erik ten Hag, who The Guardian claimed was also highly touted amongst those at Tottenham to take the job, has since signed a new deal with the Dutch giants.