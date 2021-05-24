MN: Gazidis sends letter to all Milan employees after top four finish – “I want to thank all of you”
AC Milan CEO Ivan Gazidis sent a message to all club employees after a historic night last night as the team secured their Champions League return. A 2-0 victory away from home against Atalanta ensured that the Rossoneri will be playing Champions League football in 2021-22 for the first time since the 2013-14 season, with the team having also achieved a second-placed finish after a largely positive season.sempremilan.com