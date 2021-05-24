This is the new route for stage 16 of the Giro d'Italia 2021

The 16th stage of the Giro d'Italia 2021 has had to be shortened from 212km to 153km, taking out two of the three massive climbs that were meant to be used. RCS, the Giro organiser, confirmed the decision to change the profile of the stage due to heavy snow and rain on the mountains that are over 2000 metres high. This means the stage will only have two climbs in it, La Crossetta and the new Cima Coppi the Passo Giau.