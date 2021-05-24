Five Things We Learned: Manchester City 5-0 Everton (Premier League)

Kevin de Bruyne, Gabriel Jesus and Phil Foden all scored fantastic goals to secure the points before Agüero came off the bench to add two of his own and give the fans in the stadium a dream ending to the Premier League season.

Here's what we learned from a day City fans will never forget...

The Perfect Finale

I don't think I could have written a much better script for Sergio Agüero's last ever City home game if I tried. His Premier League career ended much as it started: with him coming off the bench to score a brace. In both cases he lifted the trophy at the end of the season as fans chanted his name.

The fans went crazy when Agüero made his entrance just after the hour mark, but that was nothing compared to the noise in the stadium when he scored his goals. The first was a delicious right-footed toe-poke that tricked Pickford after some great footwork in the box, the second an inch-perfect header from Fernandinho's brilliant cross.

There'll be thousands of words written about his City swansong in the weeks to come, but all I have space to say here is that there was a certain poetry to his performance, and on this showing Barcelona will be very lucky to have him.

Fans Make a Difference

Every Premier League fan has felt the absence of the fans from stadiums up and down the country since the pandemic began, but it wasn't until today that I realised just how badly they were missed. Even though only a fraction of the stadium's capacity was allowed into the Etihad to witness the trophy being listed, there's nothing quite like genuine crowd noise to lift a football match.

Everything was better with fans: the cheers as each player's name was read out by the announcer, the celebrations after every goal, the boos for every VAR check, the rapturous applause when Agüero came off the bench. And this was only a taste of what's to come- with any luck, we'll be back to seeing full stadiums early next season, and the noise will only be amplified.

De Bruyne Back With a Bang

Kevin de Bruyne seemed to have picked up an injury at the worst possible time- a few weeks before the biggest game in the history of the club- but from today's evidence it hasn't fazed him at all. The Belgian was at his brilliant best again, scoring a wonderful goal from outside the box before setting up Gabriel Jesus minutes later to double the lead.

If the injury was still paining him, there was no sign of it here as De Bruyne sprayed passes across the pitch with his usual frightening precision. If we've got our star man back on top form a few days before the Champions League final, it can only be good news for us- and bad news for his former employers.

Ederson Makes It Nineteen

Having already secured the Golden Glove award, City 'keeper Ederson was made to work for his nineteenth clean sheet of the league season in front of the home fans.

With City already 2-0 up, their chances of a shutout looked to be in jeopardy after Ruben Dias bought down Richarlison with an uncharacteristic tackle. Ederson, who has faced some criticism in the past for his low penalty save rate, stepped up to preserve the clean sheet with a fantastic stop.

This was an underrated moment in the match - his stop put an end to Everton's brief resurgence and provided the catalyst for the flurry of goals that followed. Ederson is one of the few players who we can say with some confidence will still be starting for City in five years time, and I can't help but feel like we're yet to see him enter his prime.

Winning Never Gets Old

There will always be suggestions from rival fans that winning the Premier League so often makes it less meaningful. If not for the fans, then surely the players or, at least, Pep will grow tired of lifting the trophy? It's something they like to cling to.

The celebrations in the Etihad today certainly proved those notions wrong. There was no misreading the joy from every single player and member of staff as they walked onto the pitch to collect their medals, and watching Fernandinho lift the trophy was something most City fans have been looking forward to for a long time.

Whether it's our first league win or our 5th, it's easy to see how much it means to everyone at the club, and especially the fans. With any luck, we'll be celebrating just as much this time next year.

You can follow the writer on Twitter here: @ZufariBlue

Follow us on Twitter for live updates: @City_Xtra