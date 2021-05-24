newsbreak-logo
Liverpool star congratulates Harry Kane for winning the PL Golden Boot: “Well deserved!”

By Ste Carson
empireofthekop.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLiverpool superstar Mohamed Salah has congratulated Spurs striker Harry Kane for winning the Premier League Golden Boot. The England international pipped the Egyptian to the accolade by a single goal after bagging against Leicester City in the final game of the season. Both Salah and Kane have been on another...

