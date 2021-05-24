GdS: Pioli and his Milan deserved a second-placed finish after a fantastic season
AC Milan head coach Stefano Pioli is highly deserving of the confidence that has been shown to him by the management, a report claims. This morning’s edition of La Gazzetta dello Sport (via MilanNews) writes how Pioli’s future was never in doubt even if the Rossoneri had finished fifth, but Pioli and his Milan team deserved to end the season in second after a fantastic campaign, securing a Champions League return in the process.sempremilan.com