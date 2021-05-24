newsbreak-logo
4 family members charged with murder in case that police say resulted from mistaken identity – New Orleans, Louisiana

Cover picture for the articleAccording to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, four members of a Texas family have been accused of killing a man in the Houston area who believes he has destroyed his home and car. “Joe Argeta, 19 years old. His father Luis Argeta, 45 years old. His mother Florinda Argeta, 39 years old. Eddie said he was shot and killed in a car in the northwestern neighborhood of Houston last week. Uncle Margarito Alcanter (29) has been accused of murder in connection with the death of Reese Clark (29). It began before the shooting when I submitted the report. According to the Security Agency, one of the reports listed the black Dodge Charger as a “suspicious vehicle.” Around 11:30 pm on Monday, May 17, a Harris County agent says he found what Joe Argeta believed was the car of a suspect driving in the neighborhood. Family members tried to block the car. The sheriff’s office said in a news release posted on Nixle that he had his own car, not the black Dodge Charger. Sheriff said in a release that Clark was driving a gray Dodge Challenger. Le’s family walked closer to the Challenger, “the sheriff’s office said in a statement. “One man was armed with a baseball bat and the other was armed with a pistol. When the challenger tried to escape, the man with the pistol made multiple gunshots on the passenger side of the challenger. Fired. “Joe Argeta told his agent that he had fired. According to a news release, Clark lived in a parcel and was on his way home, adding that Clark was not known to Argetas and was not known to be involved in the ongoing conflict. Bears, Joe Argeta’s lawyer, said the client was innocent and called CNN, “He was 19 years old, had no criminal record, did not shoot anyone, and was not guilty of murder.” When asked about a statement issued by the sheriff’s office, his client said he had fired at an investigator, Mr. Bias said, “Issues of an early statement made in the case without knowing the full facts of the case. “. On the night of the shoot, Shah iff’s office said, and his mother was interviewed and released on the scene. Two other members of his family fled the scene. According to investigators, four members of the family were charged with murder after obtaining and confirming the surveillance video. A judge in the Harris County District Court has set a deposit of $ 50,000 for Joe Argeta and $ 20,000 for his mother Florinda Argeta. According to court records, both issue bonds. According to the Harris County District Secretary’s website, Luis Argeta and Margarito Alcanter have not been arrested. CNN has contacted Florinda Argeta’s lawyer and has not responded. CNN sought comment from Eddie Clarke’s family.

