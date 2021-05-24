newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Othello, WA

Othello crash caused by sneezing, according to officials

yaktrinews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOTHELLO, Wash. — The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office says a man crashed his vehicle into a canal in Othello Saturday afternoon after sneezing. The crash happened around 12:40 p.m. Saturday near the intersection of Sagehill Rd. and Fern Rd. in Othello. The driver hit two apple trees, a pole, and...

www.yaktrinews.com
View All 2 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Othello, WA
County
Franklin County, WA
Franklin County, WA
Accidents
Local
Washington Accidents
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
Local
Washington Traffic
Othello, WA
Crime & Safety
Franklin County, WA
Traffic
Franklin County, WA
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sneezing#Sneeze#Traffic Accident#Car Crash#County Sheriff#Sheriff S Office#Fcso#Man#Wash#Fern Rd#Sagehill Rd#Apple Trees#Copyright
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Traffic Accidents
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Accidents
Related
Washington Statewa.gov

Multiple Agencies Come Together to Address Street Racing

King County: In response to the increased illegal street racing and street/freeway takeover activities across the region, and inherent recklessness of those in attendance the Washington State Patrol (WSP) and multiple other police agencies throughout the Puget Sound region have come together to focus on this important public safety issue. In early 2021 multiple King, Pierce, and Snohomish county police agencies came together and coordinated their efforts to respond to, and investigate illegal street racing related incidents in the region. In addition to law enforcement collaboration, local municipal and county prosecutors have voiced their support and dedication to improving public safety in responding to this significant public safety issue.
Adams County, WAPosted by
98.3 The KEY

Adams County Search Turns Up Pound of Meth & Stolen Goods

The Adams County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to investigate a Sunday evening situation where Deputies responded to a report of trespassing. Officers came upon two suspects who were indeed trespassing and found to be in possession of stolen property. After further investigation, a search warrant was obtained for a residence....
Washington StateMarietta Daily Journal

Washington state man jailed on terroristic threats charge

Darren Rice, 22, from the Seattle, Washington, area was arrested early Monday on Swan Point Drive northeast of Rome after threatening to kill a family member. When police arrived, Rice resisted arrest, screaming obscenities as he was being placed into a patrol vehicle. After he got to the jail, he gave a false name.
Franklin County, WAPosted by
97 Rock

Unusual Franklin County Motorcycle Stolen, Have You Seen It?

Eagle-Eye Crime Stoppers be on the lookout for an unusual motorcycle that was stolen this week in Franklin County. Franklin County Sheriff's Office is on the hunt for a stolen motorcycle that was taken from Road 60. Its unusual coloring could help make it easier to identify. Here is what the Franklin County Sheriff's posted on their Facebook page the details of the incident:
Washington StateTri-City Herald

Franklin County new COVID rate dips below WA state reopening level

Franklin County residents should be able to breathe a little easier as the rate of new COVID cases dipped below a key statistic. The county had 193 new cases per 100,000 people over the two weeks ending on May 10. That puts it below one of the statistics Washington state uses to determine if the county should change phases.
Pasco, WAPosted by
NEWStalk 870

Car Pursued by Deputy Before Fatal 395 Crash North of Pasco

Authorities still have not released information about why a Franklin County Sheriff's Deputy was reportedly pursuing a car that shortly afterward slammed head-on into a semi-truck on Highway 395 Sunday afternoon. According to the Washington State Patrol, the Hyundai Elantra was westbound on Foster Wells Road when the driver came...
Mesa, WAyaktrinews.com

Traffic Advisory: Rollover accident blocking roads in Mesa

MESA, Wash. — The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is at the scene of a rollover crash involving a semi-truck in Mesa. The crash happened around 7:30 a.m. Monday, near Road 170 and SR 17. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office says roads in the area of the crash will be closed...
Franklin County, WAPosted by
97 Rock

Patient Life-Flighted in Semi-Rollover North of Mesa [PHOTOS]

One person was life-flighted from the scene of a single semi-roll-over crash Monday morning in Franklin County. According to the Franklin County Sheriff's Office, the semi-crash happened around 7:30 am, just North of Mesa near Road 170 and State Route 17. The semi spilled the load in the crash. Emergency crews were called to the scene to extricate the patient from the wreckage.
Pasco, WAPosted by
98.3 The KEY

Dumb & Dumber Pasco Burglary Suspects Arrested in the Act

Two burglary suspects were arrested while they were casing the joint. You would've thought one would be the lookout, while the other found the goods. Not the case, here. Pasco Police caught these two suspects while inside the office building in the 800 block of West Lewis Street on Saturday morning. Officers happened upon the duo at about 7 am, after one of the building's tenants discovered a man-sized hole broken in a glass window, next to the door.