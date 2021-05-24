newsbreak-logo
The Connecticut Sun are the only remaining undefeated team in the WNBA at 5-0 — and they’re just getting started

By Alexa Philippou, Hartford Courant
Hartford Courant
Hartford Courant
 3 days ago

If you had told WNBA observers prior to the season that the Connecticut Sun would be 5-0 to start the year, most probably wouldn’t believe you. ESPN, the Associated Press and Sports Illustrated all had the Sun ranked No. 8 in their preseason polls.

Although Jonquel Jones and DeWanna Bonner finally joined forces, Connecticut is playing without the injured Alyssa Thomas all season long, a huge hit to their championship dreams.

The Sun have long thrived off being underestimated, and the beginning of the 2021 season has been no different.

Surpassing expectations, the Sun have claimed the top spot in the league standings after the first 10 days of play. A gutsy 72-65 road win Sunday over the Las Vegas Aces, whom many considered the 2021 title favorites, the added exclamation point to their hot start. Following the Chicago Sky’s loss to the New York Liberty earlier Sunday, the Sun were the sole undefeated team remaining in the league.

The season is young, and multiple teams are still missing or just now integrating pieces. So, too, are the Sun. Jones is just five games into her Connecticut return after opting out of the 2020 season. She is still getting used to playing alongside Bonner, Brionna Jones and Briann January. January has been out the last two games after spraining an ankle last week against Indiana. Jasmine Thomas arrived from overseas after the Sun’s first two games.

Despite those hiccups, Connecticut hasn’t looked out of sync. Jonquel Jones, who is riding a four game double-double streak, has picked up from where she left off in 2019 and can’t be excluded from early MVP conversations. Bonner has been effective with three 20-point games and some of the best 3-point shooting she’s demonstrated in a Sun uniform. Natisha Hiedeman, a third-year player out of Marquette, has provided a major spark on both ends, stepping up huge for a depleted backcourt.

Most crucially, the Sun’s defense has contained opponents from Phoenix’s Big Three (twice) and Las Vegas’ plethora of weapons. Across the last two games, the Sun outrebounded the likes of Brittney Griner, Brianna Turner, Liz Cambage and A’ja Wilson by a combined total of 92-50. On Sunday, the Sun were +18 on the boards and ultimately +26 in field goal attempts, helping them overcome a poor shooting night.

“We’re just comfortable right now with who we are. We have to win at the defensive end,” Sun coach Curt Miller said. “Tonight we win a game against one of the projected favorites shooting 33 percent from the field, and it just goes to show if you will defend and rebound, you can win nights when your offense struggles at times, and we left points out there.”

Connecticut’s 5-0 start has extra meaning given how far the team has come in the last year. It wasn’t too long ago that the Sun (then without Jonquel Jones but with Alyssa Thomas) lost their first five games of the 2020 WNBA bubble season.

“Last year we had so many new people, including myself, so we had to adjust and learn each other,” Bonner said. “This year we know each other. We know strengths, weaknesses. We’re very, very long and active on defense. So I think now it’s just flowing. We had to learn a new system; we had to learn Curt. Curt had to learn us to put us in positions to score. ... Everything’s just clicking right now.”

There’s also a quiet poise to this team that has allowed it to stay composed in high-pressure, late-game situations. In the Sun’s home opener, a fourth-quarter Phoenix surge in which the Mercury retook the lead wasn’t enough to shake their confidence.

On Sunday, Las Vegas made a late run to cut the deficit to two with under a minute remaining. The Sun had the ball with 48 seconds left and, with 16 still on the shot clock, Bonner drained a dagger 3.

“This is the maturity of our players,” Miller said. “We continued to keep moving the ball into a secondary action, and that’s when DeWanna stepped up with a big basket. The growth and maturity of our team, we kept talking about ‘that first action’s taken away, we’ve got to keep playing to a second action.’”

It also has a lot to do with the veteran players with championship pedigree they’ve brought in since their 2019 WNBA Finals run. We’re now seeing the fruits of putting together All-Star Jonquel Jones with an experienced winner in Bonner.

“That’s what she does. That’s DB’s game,” Jonquel Jones said. “Throughout her entire career, she’s made big shots during big moments, so we’re happy that we have her on our team making the big shots. That was a big reason why we wanted her in Connecticut.”

The Sun may be farther along than expected, but they’re far from a finished product. Their offense can still be inconsistent — a nine-point second quarter on Sunday showed that. They lean a lot on their frontcourt, but they’ll need their guards to step up down the stretch. Their bench could be more impactful offensively not just on the defensive end.

Connecticut has one more big test before returning home, facing defending WNBA champion Seattle and reigning Finals MVP Breanna Stewart on Tuesday, but with the Sun’s strong start, they’re showing that they can be in this summer’s title-contender conversation after all.

Alexa Philippou can be reached at aphilippou@courant.com .

