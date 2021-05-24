newsbreak-logo
SOFTBALL: Super Regional Next For Dawgs

Cover picture for the articleSuper Regional, Georgia, University of Georgia, Duke Blue Devils, 2007 NCAA Men's Division I Basketball Tournament, Gainesville, Sikes, College World Series, Florida. The University of Georgia softball team defeated nationally-seeded No. 13 Duke Sunday afternoon, 10-9, to win the NCAA Athens Regional. Georgia advances to its 11th Super Regional appearance...

MLBMLB

'Red Dawgs' preach 'next guy up' mentality

For a Reds bullpen that has taken some lumps this season -- and entered Thursday with a National League-worst 5.35 ERA -- Wednesday was a big day for the entire group. During the 5-1 win over the Pirates in 10 innings, four relievers combined to throw 5 1/3 perfect innings following starter Sonny Gray. Tejay Antone, Sean Doolittle, Lucas Sims and Heath Hembree together retired all 16 batters that they faced, combining to compile nine strikeouts.
College SportsPosted by
FanSided

UNC Basketball: 4-star prospect talks Hubert Davis, Tar Heels

4-star UNC basketball target Justin Taylor talks about his high-profile recruitment, and the relationship he’s building with North Carolina head coach Hubert Davis. Class of 2022 prospect Justin Taylor received a scholarship offer from the North Carolina Tar Heels back in mid-February when Hall-of-Fame head coach Roy Williams was still at the helm. In the months since, former assistant-turned-head coach Hubert Davis has not only reaffirmed his interest in Taylor, but continued to remain heavily involved in his high-profile recruitment.
Florida StateTomahawk Nation

FSU baseball ACC Tournament Preview

No. 23 Florida State baseball (29-21, 20-16 ACC) will begin postseason play on Wednesday morning. The Seminoles are in pool D of the ACC Tournament along with four-seed Miami (32-17, 20-15 ACC) and nine-seed Duke (28-20, 16-17 ACC). FSU will need to win both games to advance to Saturday’s semifinals against the pool A winner. If each team goes 1-1, the highest seed, Miami, automatically moves on. The Seminoles will be looking for their ninth ACC Tournament Championship. The tournament is held at Truist Field in Charlotte, North Carolina this year.
College SportsThe Ada News

NCAA baseball bids at stake as conference tournaments begin

Automatic bids for the NCAA Tournament are on the line as conference baseball tournaments begin in earnest this week. The 16 NCAA regional hosts will be announced on Sunday and the rest of the 64-team field next Monday. There are 30 automatic qualifiers instead of 31 this year. The Ivy...
SportsSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Mizzou softball embraces new heavyweight role heading into super regionals showdown

COLUMBIA, Mo. — The Missouri softball team spent the regular season sneaking up on the mighty Southeastern Conference before making a serious run at the league championship. The Tigers have since earned a national seed in the NCAA tournament, dominated last week’s NCAA regional field and advanced to the round of super regionals. Along the way, they’ve shifted identities and secured the role they sought all along.
Florida Statetheadvocate.com

LSU softball not underestimating familiar super regional foe Florida State

Familiarity might breed contempt but for LSU softball in its Super Regional matchup against Florida State, it’s a blessing. A known opponent, added to the comfort of familiar surroundings for the second straight weekend, is a reward for the No. 7 national seed. Tigers. The teams begin their best-of-three series Thursday with all three games set for a 6 p.m. first-pitch. The winner moves on to the Women’s College World Series June 3-9.
Florida StatePosted by
247Sports

FSU blown out by Duke at the ACC Tournament

Florida State lost 12-1 to No. 9 seed Duke in the Atlantic Coast Conference Baseball Tournament at Truist Field in Charlotte, N.C. on Wednesday afternoon. The Seminoles found themselves down 5-0 before an out was recorded in the game. The lone run for FSU came on a solo home run by right fielder Robby Martin.
Florida Stateseminoles.com

⚾: Duke Tops FSU in ACC Opener

CHARLOTTE – Florida State dropped its Atlantic Coast Conference Championship opener Wednesday, falling 12-1 to Duke at Truist Field in Charlotte. Robby Martin had two of FSU’s four hits, including his 11th home run of the season, but Duke scored five runs in the first inning and kept FSU at a distance all game.
Charlotte, NCPosted by
247Sports

Live Game Thread: Hurricanes baseball vs. Duke at ACC Tournament

View live updates and discuss the ACC Tournament game between the Miami Hurricanes and the Duke Blue Devils at Truist Field in Charlotte, N.C. on Thursday (11:00 a.m., BSFL). Miami (32-17, 20-15 ACC) and Duke (29-20, 16-17) are playing for a spot in the semifinals as the pool D winner. Ninth-seeded Duke won its ninth consecutive game, seventh in a row against an ACC team, by beating fifth-seeded Florida State 12-1 on Wednesday. Fourth-seeded Miami, which has won five straight against ACC teams, opens up tournament play against Duke and a win would send the Hurricanes to the semifinals even with a game scheduled against Florida State on Friday. Miami swept Duke in three games April 2-4 in Coral Gables by a 21-7 margin. Miami has five players who earned All-ACC honors in closer Carson Palmquist (1st team), C Adrian Del Castillo (2nd), 2B Anthony Vilar (2nd), OF Christian Del Castillo (2nd) and 3B Yohandy Morales (All-Freshman). Duke had two in OF Joey Loperfido (2nd) and OF RJ Schreck (3rd).
College Sportstheuconnblog.com

Big East Tournament Preview: UConn baseball opens against Xavier

After winning the Big East regular-season title, UConn baseball is most likely an NCAA Tournament team. That statement didn’t seem realistic on March 15, when the Huskies, leading 4-2 heading into the seventh inning stretch against then-No. 7 Texas Tech and looking to stave off a sweep, gave up four runs before eventually falling in extra innings. The Huskies stood at 4-10 with an RPI in the 80s after series losses on the road to Virginia and Southern Miss as well as the aforementioned Red Raiders, in addition to a 2-2 weekend in the Baseball at the Beach Tournament.