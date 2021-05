This modern two-story chalet located on Powder Mountain, in Utah, United States, has been designed in 2020 by Schemata Architects. This chalet is located just slightly north of the top of a gentle slope that stretches from north to south in the natural park in Powder Mountain, Utah, USA. It sits at the northern end of a cluster of chalets spread out to the south, and one can enjoy the view to the south from the second floor. It is a great place to access both the town and the ski resort, and enjoy the magnificent view to the north.